Some late season news tidbits and highlights from deep within Canada’s dynamic drag racing scene…
Divisional Dynamics – For the 5th time in his drag racing career – Kingston Ontario’s Jason Kenny has prevailed at the NHRA Divisional points level chase. The skilled driver raced his familiar topless Corvette to the NHRA’s Northeast Lucas Oil Division One Championship this past season. That was his second time for Super Gas to go along with three titles earned in the Super Comp category. Kenny won a close fought title, edging out Tom Goldman in points, based on three final round appearances – winning twice.
Ten-Five Terrors — For the third time in his racing career – Aldergrove’s BC’s Steve Nicholson has prevailed to win at the highly prestigious Street Car Super Nationals event held annually at Las Vegas. Racing his Diversified Metal Works built and Sonny’s-powered 1963 Corvette, Nicholson prevailed at that 13th annual event version held later last month. Steve’s team was credited with the apparent quickest run ever by a nitrous-assisted Outlaw 10.5 car in history in the final when he beat opponent Giuseppe Gentile to the stripe (3.946 secs to 3.973 secs!). Nicholson, who also won this race in both 2013 and 2015, was quick to credit his valued sponsors and crew (including Rob Gauzaronni and Pat Stewart) for his continued amazing success.
Ancestral Nitro! — David and Edna Brant, who have been fan favourites for a number of seasons within Western Canada racing their series of “Reaper” themed index class Funny Cars – have confirmed some plans to move to nitro. The Onoway Alberta-based team, have acquired a car and chassis and are now busy making preparations for a debut. David, who is very proud of his aboriginal ancestry, plans to paint the car with a cool War Chief theme, designed to help commemorate that family heritage (which includes his 5X great grandfather Joseph Brant who was actually a Mohawk War Chief). More details to come this off-season on DragRaceCanada.
Posted by Bruce Biegler