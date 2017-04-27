Steve Matusek was a first time winner within NHRA’s J&A Services Pro Mod racing category…..

Matusek, who is from Kansas and who is a driver for Danny Rowe’s Aeromotive Fuel Systems 2-car team, won a very spirited victory over a tough field of Pro Mod class cars during NHRA’s Spring Nationals held at Royal Purple Raceway near Houston.

In the final round he ran a shut off time of 8.985 secs at 124.96 mph to defeat first time NHRA Pro Mod finalist Shane Molinari who’s Pacific Northwest based turbocharged Firebird rolled the beams during the staging process.

For Matusek, a class veteran racer, the win was the first of his career within the J&A Services-presented Pro Mod class category. After qualifying #5 – he out ran Steven Whitely, Danny Rowe and Mike Castellana during earlier rounds.

At the event Pro Mod class racer produced some significant moments, not the least of which was Mike Castellana recording the quickest ET ever in history at a national record setting 5.685 secs while winning his round two.

The first round of racing also produced a harrowing incident involving Michigan’s Bob Rahaim who crashed hard into the guard wall and did significant damage to his nitrous-injected C7 Corvette. Thankfully Rahaim was not injured.

Runner-up Shane Molinari set top speed of the meet overall racing his new machine to a swift 257.24 mph terminal speed. The event included a super swift bump spot of 5.893 secs.

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Randy Anderson