NHRA’s drag racing scene received some refreshing additional international exposure during the recent U.S. Nationals…

Brazilian-based racer Sidnei Frigo made some history when he raced to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series victory during the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. That weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by JEGS.com, is the ninth of 12 events on the 2017 schedule.

That marks the very first national event title win in NHRA racing by a racer from the South American continent.

Frigo, who endured a horrific crash last season in the class, but has since shaken that incident off, hit a final round 6.318 secs run at 203.68 mph in his Artivinco Racing/Fuel Tech Corvette to defeat Ohio’s Troy Coughlin who ran a troubled 9.079 at 122.76 in his JEG’s Mail Order Corvette.

“It’s amazing,” Frigo said. “For my crew chief, for my guys. My son’s here. It’s amazing. The car has everything working good now and we are very confident as a team.”

Prior to that Frigo had been both consistent and fast. After he qualified #13 with a 5.829 secs he beat Steve Jackson, Steven Whiteley and Richie Stevens Jr., with consecutive runs of 5.807 – 5.812 and 5.801 secs. This victory moved Frigo up to the #5 slot in the 2017 season Pro Mod points standings.

For Troy Coughlin, who had set the track speed record in qualifying (258.76 mph) he had defeated Jim Whiteley, Jonathan Gray and Rickie Smith before falling to Frigo.

New York’s Mike Castellana, paced the very feisty and record fast Pro Mod field when he ran at 5.709 secs which was Low ET of the event. The bump spot was a stunning 5.846 secs making it the quickest 16-car field in Pro Mod class history.

Current “Top 10” Points Standings

1. Mike Castellana, 697; 2. Troy Coughlin, 674; 3. Shane Molinari, 559; 4. Steven Whiteley, 514; 5. Sidnei Frigo, 481; 6. Steve Jackson, 470; 7. Steve Matusek, 432; 8. Jonathan Gray, 427; 9. Rickie Smith, 373; 10. Danny Rowe, 349.

The NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing continues at the NHRA Carolina Nationals next weekend at zMAX Dragway Sept. 15-17.

Posted with files by Bruce Biegler & NHRA Communications

Photos by Bruce Biegler – Steve Embling – Dave DeAngelis

