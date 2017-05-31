Canada’s single largest and most prestigious NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event happens this weekend!..

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Northwest Division races into Mission Raceway for the second of six events in the division.

This Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, drivers will be racing to earn points leading to divisional, regional, and national championships as well as a chance at a share of the year-end purse of more than $519,000.

The 270 mph Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Cars highlight the event, along with the WDRL Pro Mods and the Lucas Oil sportsman classes. The division’s JBS Top Sportsman Series and Rig Rentals Top Dragster Series will make their appearances at the event as well. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday, with children 12 and under admitted free daily with a paid adult.

Daily Event Schedule:

FRIDAY, June 2, Spectator tickets $15

Gates Open: 8 am

Qualifying and Time Trials: 9 am

Comp Qualifying: 11:30 am and 3:30 pm

Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car Qualifying: 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, June 3, Spectator tickets $20

Gates Open: 8 am

Qualifying and Time Trials: 9 am

Comp Qualifying: 11 am and 2 pm

Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car Qualifying: 1 & 4 pm

SUNDAY, June 4, Spectator tickets $20

Sportsman eliminations: 9 am

TAD/TAFC Round 1: Noon

Eliminations continues throughout the day



Mission Raceway Park, Mission, B.C. Track is located 10 miles north of Sumas, Wash., on Highway 11.

For more information visit: www.missionraceway.com

Posted by Eric Lotz

DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler