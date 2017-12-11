During last week’s PRI event at Indianapolis a major inclusion for NHRA event sponsorship was confirmed…

Lucas Oil Products announced it’s renewing for it’s longstanding sponsor partnership with NHRA. This multi-year agreement includes Lucas Oil’s decision to sign on as the title sponsor for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series opener, the 58th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com.

Most notably, Lucas Oil sponsors NHRA’s premier sportsman series, the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. More than 30,000 sportsman drivers compete in the series each year at venues across the nation. Additionally, this agreement includes Lucas Oil’s designation as the “Official Oil of NHRA.”

“We are thrilled that Lucas Oil is renewing its investment in NHRA drag racing,” said NHRA president Peter Clifford. “The passion that the Lucas Oil company and the Lucas family have for NHRA drag racing is felt throughout the sport. 2017 marked the 16th year of Lucas Oil’s sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, one of the pillars of NHRA sportsman racing. We appreciate their ongoing involvement in NHRA drag racing.”

“We place tremendous value on our partnership with NHRA,” said Forrest Lucas, president and CEO of Lucas Oil Products. “NHRA drag racers and fans share the same commitment to excellence and improvement that we value at Lucas Oil. We appreciate the opportunity to connect with our customers on their home turf and see our products in action.”



About Lucas Oil: Headquartered in Corona, Calif., Lucas Oil Products was founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas Oil has established itself as one of the fastest-growing lubrication product lines in the consumer automotive aftermarket. The Lucas Oil product line features engine oils, greases, gear lubes and problem-solving additives for everyday cars and trucks. In addition, Lucas Oil continues to be directly involved in the American racing industry at all levels through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing events.

To learn more about Lucas Oil, visit www.lucasoil.com and in Canada www.LucasOil.ca

Posted by NHRA Communications – DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler