Castrol Raceway’s annual “Hot August Night” continued it’s success story….

It’s reputation as arguably Canada’s most entertaining single day of drag racing precedes itself and the 2017 edition of Castrol Raceway’s Hot August Night did not disappoint.

The event, which puts actual competition or points chasing to the sideline in favour of pure on-track entertainment for an evening, played out in near perfect conditions and to another packed house of fans on Wednesday evening August 9th.

Fans were again treated to a wide ranging selection of vehicles making a series of exhibition runs within a very palatable time period. With gates opening at 4:00 PM and the show concluding at 11:00 PM – racing fans were generally sent home satisfied and happy. That concise event formula and time frame has proven to be highly effective for Castrol Raceway Track Owners and Operators Rob and Kimberly Reeves and in our opinion is a benchmark format which other drag strip track owners elsewhere in Canada should take serious note of.

Below is a photo essay including just some of the featured cars which attended the 2017 event edition from valued DragRaceCanada contributing photographer, Don Meleshko.

Posted by Bruce Biegler

All Photos by Don Meleshko (Digital Moments Photography)