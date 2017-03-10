Some exciting details emerging as Edmonton’s Castrol Raceway enters it’s newest racing chapter……

It’s now official! Visionary and long time motorsports proponent Mopar Canada is renewed as the primary title sponsor for the 15th annual Mopar Rocky Mountain Nationals. The 2017 event, which is Western Canada’s single largest drag race, will be held at Edmonton’s Castrol Raceway this coming summer (July 14-16th).

After it’s first 14 versions being presented under the sanctioning of the IHRA, Castrol Raceway is now beginning it’s first season with sanctioning from the NHRA.

The highly anticipated event will offer it’s very dedicated racing fan base both familiarity as well as some major differences according to track owners Rob and Kimberley Reeves.

“We are thrilled to partner again with Mopar for our 15th Annual Rocky Mountain Nationals,” said Kim Reeves. “Having Mopar join us once again as we move our journey forward with NHRA as our new drag racing sanctioning body celebrates their unparalleled leadership in supporting Canadian Drag Racing at the Professional and Sportsman levels. Mopar has been invaluable to our success and their support ensures that we continue to host the most anticipated drag racing event in Western Canada.”

“Supporting motorsports, from the grassroots to the big leagues, has long been a part of Mopar’s mantra,” said Jim Kiritsis, Senior Manager, National Parts and Service, FCA Canada. “We want to congratulate the Rocky Mountain Nationals on its new sanctioning under the NHRA and look forward to even more high-profile and exciting racing in 2017.”

Jim’s comments align exactly with Castrol Raceway’s historical reputation for showcasing regional class strengths and that trend continues — but this year’s race has some even more exciting enhancements planned for it.

“Each year the Mopar Rocky Mountain Nationals record breaking crowds can expect to see the skies light up with flames, smoke, and speeds exceeding 300 mph,” added Rob Reeves. “But this year we are working on finalizing a special element and mix that will showcase the very best drag racing for Canada and for Mopar and all our guests.”

The basis of the 2017 race will be an official NHRA Pacific Northwest National Open. An event portion will showcase NHRA class car categories: Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Super Stock, Stock, Super Gas, Super Comp and Super Street as well as ET Bracket racing class categories and Junior Dragsters.

But in addition to that foundation — an amazing line-up of Pro and exhibition vehicles is in the works which is certain to satisfy the palette of even the most discriminating racing fan.

For the first time ever – the Mopar Rocky Mountain Nationals will in fact include some “NHRA Big Show” cars. The plan right now (and in the works) is to have 4 NHRA Funny Cars and 4 Top Fuel dragsters – on the premises. We have confirmation that Gary Denham’s nitro burning Mustang and Bruce Litton’s Top Fueler ; are the first committed to that list. Other confirmations will follow.

Competition with full (8 or 16) car fields will also be featured in Pro Mod, nitro Nostalgia Funny Car, AA/Fuel Altered, Top Fuel Motorcycle, Pro Fuel Bike, and 6.95 Nostalgia Funny Car racing. Top Alcohol racer exhibitions and a field of jet cars and wheel standers are also on the lineup.

DragRaceCanada will post additional details and preview information about the 15th Annual Mopar Rocky Mountain Nationals going forward.

Post and photos by: Bruce Biegler