Buoyed by a very successful initial NHRA National Open event last season it’s “game on” for Version 2.0 this summer…

Miramachi Dragway in New Brunswick will (July 28-30th) be host to the biggest drag racing event of the season held anywhere in the Maritime Provinces when NHRA’s Northeast Division will again present a PC Richard.com NHRA National Open.

Some of the creme du la creme from Eastern Canadian and American NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing series Sportsman racers will ascend to the great facility.

“The inaugural event in July of 2016 proved to be a huge success and exceeded expectations of NHRA Division 1 brass and all those involved with the event,” stated racer & co-organizer Shaun-Paul Thibeault. “Again this year racers from Ontario, Quebec, the Eastern USA and Atlantic Canada will converge to run for coveted National Open “Wallys” and try to experience what only a few racers can say they’ve done – that is to win one!”

Miramichi is located on the scenic Miramichi River across from the city of Chatham in the heart of some of the best hunting and fishing that New Brunswick has to offer. Miramichi Dragway is built on an old runway at the local airport – but the track is far from old itself, with owner Rudy Savoie and track manager Marc Comeau going all in to make the place a first class facility for drag racing. Some more recent improvements include a new concrete launch pad, extended shutdown area that is complete with a safety sand trap.

And the facility has all the amenities of some of the bigger tracks in the country as well as a definite “down home” feel.

Performance wise — racers within the very real regional strength Super Stock and Stock eliminator classes will be shooting for both potential personal bests as well as new NHRA national records. During the 2016 event edition a total of six new national records were set! That was a credit to the Miramichi Dragway staff working their tails off to provide the best surface and conditions possible.

Reviewing last years inaugual event — Friday’s test and tune day was followed by two consecutive full days of racing. A Super Stock/Stock Combo event on Saturday was won by Jerry Hatch (from Maine) who topped Quebec’s Guy Desjardins in the final round. On Sunday it was local legend John Armstrong from Nova Scotia who won the Super Stock/Stock Combo eliminator. Other event winners on Sunday included Doug Wrathall in TD/TS, Jason MacNeil in Super Comp, Glenn Maclean in Super Gas and Tony Macneil in Super Street.

All are welcome for the 2nd Annual Atlantic National Open presented by PC Richard.com, ATI Performance, VP Racing Fuels and NHRA Northeast Division 1.

Posted with files by Shaun-Paul Thibeault and Bruce Biegler

DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler