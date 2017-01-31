NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series brand will receive major TV exposure again in 2017….

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, where the future stars of NHRA Drag Racing are born, will be showcased in 16 races throughout the season on FOX Sports 1 (FS2) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2), it was announced today by NHRA officials. The programming will build upon the success of the 2016 season which featured a dramatic uptick in viewership during the season.



In 2017, FS2 will televise a one hour program of select Lucas Oil Series events in primetime following each national event. The programs will also have multiple re-airs on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) during the year, please check your local listings.

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series races also will appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing, as well as being available through FOX Sports GO, the critically acclaimed app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content at home or on the go and now is available to 86 million subscribers.

“The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is where many champions hone their skills during the course of the season and is a valuable segment of the NHRA,” said Peter Clifford, NHRA president. “The broadcasts on FS2 allow them the opportunity showcase their skills and broaden the reach of the series.”

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is NHRA’s marquee Sportsman series. Racing categories include Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition Eliminator and Super Stock, among others. Prominent graduates of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series who have gone on to successful careers in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series include Shawn Langdon, Courtney Force, Erica Enders, Brittany Force, Alexis DeJoria, and Jeg Coughlin.

The first Lucas Oil Series telecast will air from the season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif. (March 2, 9-10 p.m.) on FS2.

The season’s premiere event, the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, will be telecast on Sept. 14 from 9-10 p.m. and the season-finale Auto Club NHRA Finals at Pomona will air on FS2 on Nov. 23 from 9-10 p.m.

2017 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES TELEVISION SCHEDULE

(All times ET. Schedule is subject to change. Please check local listings)

Event Air Date, Time

Circle K NHRA Winternationals Thurs., March 2, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Pomona, Calif.

Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Thurs., March 30, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Gainesville, Fla.

NHRA Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals Thurs., April 13, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Las Vegas

NHRA SpringNationals Thurs., May 4, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Houston

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Thurs., May 11, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Charlotte, N.C.

NHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals Thurs., June 1, 8:30-9:30 p.m. (FS2)

Topeka, Kan.

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Thurs., July 6, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Norwalk, Ohio

Route 66 NHRA Nationals Thurs., July 20, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Chicago

NHRA Northwest Nationals Thurs., Aug. 17, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Seattle

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Thurs., Aug. 31, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Brainerd, Minn.

Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Thurs., Sept. 14, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Indianapolis

NHRA Carolina Nationals Thurs., Sept. 28, 8-9 p.m. (FS2)

Charlotte, N.C.

Dodge NHRA Nationals Thurs., Oct. 5, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Reading, Pa.

AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals Thurs., Oct. 26, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Dallas

NHRA Toyota Nationals Thurs., Nov. 9, 8-9p.m. (FS2)

Las Vegas

Auto Club NHRA Finals Thurs., Nov. 23, 9-10 p.m. (FS2)

Pomona, Calif.

