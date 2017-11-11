NHRA affirms that for the 17th straight season – Lucas Oil will present it’s primary Sportsman level drag racing schedule….

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will return to premiere racing facilities for the upcoming 2018 season.

The season kicks off at Orlando Speed World Dragway, in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 23-24. During the year the series will feature double header events at Heartland Park Topeka, Mission Raceway Park, Texas Motorplex and Rocky Mountain Raceways. The dynamic series will also feature two stops at Woodburn Dragstrip in Woodburn, Ore. and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where the season will conclude on Nov. 1-4.

The upcoming 2018 schedule will feature 44 divisional events with a minimum of six in each of the seven divisions. There will also be 26 regional events featuring the 260-mph Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes.

“The competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is intense at tracks across the country and showcases the racers during the course of a busy season,” said NHRA president Peter Clifford. “The Lucas family has long been a staunch proponent of the NHRA, the sportsman racers, and we appreciate their dedication.”

“We are pleased to once again express our support of the competitors across the country in the series,” said Morgan Lucas, senior vice president of sales and marketing of Lucas Oil. “Sportsman competitors are one of the keys to the success of NHRA drag racing and we look forward to the coming season.”

Bonus programs available to competitors in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series include the $100,000 JEGS Allstars. Individual divisions will also have additional bonus programs available to racers.

Graduates of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series include Morgan Lucas, Brandon Bernstein, Shawn Langdon, Courtney Force, Erica Enders, Brittany Force, Alexis DeJoria, and Jeg Coughlin.

Headquartered in Corona, Calif., Lucas Oil Products was founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas Oil has established itself as one of the fastest-growing lubrication product lines in the consumer automotive aftermarket. The Lucas Oil product line features engine oils, greases, gear lubes and problem-solving additives for everyday cars and trucks. In addition, Lucas Oil continues to be directly involved in the American racing industry at all levels through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing events.

More information on Lucas Oil Products can be found by visiting www.LucasOil.com or in Canada at www.LucasOil.ca

Posted by NHRA Communications

DragRaceCanada file photos

2018 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

Northeast Division

Virginia Motorsports Park (Regional) April 20-22

Maple Grove Raceway (Regional) May 25-27

Old Bridge Township Raceway Park June 15-17

Lebanon Valley Dragway (Regional) June 29-July 1

Atco Dragway (Regional) Aug. 3-5

Cecil County Dragway (Regional) Aug. 17-19

New England Dragway (Regional) Sept. 7-9

Southeast Division

Orlando Speed World Dragway Feb. 23-24

Gainesville Raceway (Regional) March 9-10

Galot Motorsports Park April 13-14

South Georgia Motorsports Park May 19-20

Silver Dollar Raceway Sept. 28-29

Rockingham Dragway Oct. 26-27

North Central Division

National Trail Raceway (Regional) May 4-6

Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park (Regional) May 18-20

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis (Regional) July 6-8

Route 66 Raceway (Regional) July 13-15

Beech Bend Raceway Park (Regional) August 24-26

Gateway Motorsports Park (Regional) October 19-21

South Central Division

No Problem Raceway Park (Regional) March 2-4

Royal Purple Raceway March 23-25

Texas Motorplex (Regional April 12-14) April 12-13

Texas Motorplex April 14-15

Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park June 8-10

Thunder Valley Raceway Park (Regional) Oct. 12-14

West Central Division

Bandimere Speedway (Regional) June 15-16

Heartland Park Topeka (Regional 26-28) July 26-27

Heartland Park Topeka July 28-29

Brainerd International Speedway Aug. 11-12

Tri-State Raceway (Regional) Sept. 7-9

SRCA Dragstrip Sept. 28-30

Northwest Division

Firebird Raceway May 4-6

Mission Raceway June 14-15

Mission Raceway (Regional June 15-17) June 16-17

Woodburn Dragstrip (Regional) July 13-15

Pacific Raceways (Regional) Aug. 17-19

Woodburn Dragstrip (Regional) Sept. 14-16

Pacific Division

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (Regional) March 2-4

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Regional) April 13-15

Auto Club Dragway at Auto Club Speedway May 18-20

Sonoma Raceway July 20-22

Rocky Mountain Raceways Aug. 23-24

Rocky Mountain Raceways Aug. 25-26

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Regional) Nov. 1-4