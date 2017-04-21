Cayuga Dragway at Toronto Motorsports Park – which is set for open testing to begin it’s 2017 season this coming Sunday – has received an important enhancement….

Management and track personnel are proud to announce that work has taken place over the past two weeks to improve starting line traction. This weekend’s Test & Tune session, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, will give competitors their first look at the reworked surface.

The project, which was concentrated in the starting line area of the 1320 foot racing surface, is intended to create a stronger bond between the concrete and the glue/rubber that is applied during track preparation. The process, which involved wet abrasive blasting, not only removed the build-up of existing rubber and glue left behind from years of competition, but also put a mild profile on the concrete surface, which is intended to promote better adhesion during track prep. The work was performed with equipment supplied by BlastALL Equipment Rental & Supply, owned by the McIntyre Family, which sells, rents and services the Graco wet abrasive blasting equipment that was used in the process.



While the racing surface will undoubtedly require some breaking in, Dragway Track Manager Neale Armstrong is optimistic about the improvement this will make during track prep and in the long term for competitors. “We’ve had issues in the past with the glue not adhering as good as it should, so this work was done with the intention of helping that bond better with the concrete surface,” stated Armstrong.

The famous drag strip, which also concluded some major facility enhancements last season, will then host it’s first feature race of the season over the Victoria Day Weekend — when the Napa/Autopro Ultimate Showdown Drag Racing Series visits to present it’s first of five season events – May 20-21st.

Then the highly anticipated 2nd annual “all Sportsman” NHRA Northeast National Open will happen June 16-18th – featuring eleven classes set to compete in both NHRA sportsman and the track’s very own Race Cayuga Sportsman Series bracket racing program.

The P.C. Richard & Sons NHRA National Open at Toronto Motorsports Park represents an opportunity for sportsman racers to enter into competition in multiple classes, thus increasing the potential for them to take home some prize money and a Wally trophy by the conclusion of the weekend. In addition, the inclusion of the Race Cayuga Sportsman Series Junior Dragster class makes this the ideal situation to bring the entire fleet of family race vehicles along for the June 16-18 event.

Highlighting the NHRA sportsman action will be the return of the Stock/Super Stock Shootout presented by John Scotti Cars and CDRHF.com, which will see a payout increase for 2017 to $25,000 USD, as event organizers push to have a car count approaching 125.

The opportunity to make record runs will be available on Friday, during the track operated Test & Tune, as well as twice on Saturday during qualifying. Cars that have IHRA specific competition designations (Crate Motor Stockers, Stock GT, Pure Stock and Super Stock Production) will again be allowed to compete, granted they meet NHRA requirements for licensing and chassis certification, both of which can be obtained at the event. Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street will also be contested at the event and IHRA competitors in Quick Rod, Super Rod and Hot Rod are invited to participate, again, granted they meet NHRA licensing and chassis certification requirements. Competitors in all NHRA classes will receive a national event grade point upon passing technical inspection for the weekend.

The Race Cayuga Sportsman Series, with racing in six classes, is a 100% payback program that has seven double-weekend dates at Toronto Motorsports Park in 2017. The inclusion of this series and its, Quick Sportsman, Super Pro, Modified, Bike/Sled, Street, and Junior Dragster classes, makes the event the perfect fit for competitors who wish to double-enter throughout the weekend.

There will again be an Open Test & Tune session available on Friday of the event, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, at a cost of $100 for car & driver, $15 for crew, allowing competitors the opportunity to get their combinations dialed in on the notoriously well-prepped Toronto Motorsports Park quarter-mile.

Full details about entry fees, payouts, licensing and chassis requirements, and the event schedule can be found by visiting: https://torontomotorsportspark.com/nhra-national-open/.

About Toronto Motorsports Park

From its humble beginnings in 1954 as a Sunday-only drag racing facility, while still operating as an active air field known as Kohler Airstrip, Toronto Motorsports Park has strategically developed into one of North America’s most prosperous motorsports entertainment venues.

Toronto Motorsports Park has a diverse facility, currently housing an NHRA sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip, a challenging and versatile three kilometre road course and a handlebar gripping motocross track. The availability to so many world-class tracks has led to the development of several track operated events, as well as high demand from third-party event organizers to rent the facility.

Track run programs and events at current include, the Exotic Dream Car Experience, F-2000 Driving Experience, motorcycle and car lapping, instructional courses, Take it to the Track drag racing events for street cars and motorcycles, and TMP’s signature drag racing event, the Canadian Nitro Nationals, held on Canada Day weekend annually.

For more information about Toronto Motorsports Park visit www.torontomotorsportspark.com

Posted by Jory Elliott

DragRaceCanada and TMP File Photos