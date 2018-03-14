Australian drag racing mammoth Rapisarda Autosport International will be again “full on” later this month…

Confirmation has come that (U.S. resident) Ashley Sanford will join Rapisarda Autosport International teammates Damien Harris and Wayne Newby for the Santo’s Super Thunder meeting at Willowbank Raceway on March 30.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Australia to race for Santo and the Rapisarda family,” said Sanford. “It is a real honour and privilege and I can’t wait to be reunited with my ‘Aussie’ family – Santo, Santino, Santo Junior and Gianna. The Santo’s Super Thunder meet is a major event on the Australian Drag calendar. My best result this season was runner-up at Willowbank in January and I’m keen to go one better and score my first Christmas tree for the team.”

With three rounds remaining, defending champ Damien Harris leads the 400 Thunder Championship ahead of Kelly Bettes and Peter Xiberras, with Sanford in fourth place, one spot ahead of team mate Newby.

“The one day event is shaping up as probably the most important meeting of the season,” according to team-owner Santo Rapisarda. “For Damien there is the challenge to take the win and extend his lead in the championship. Wayne and his tuner Santino are focussed on scoring their first win of the year and move up the point’s table, while Ashley has the talent and passion to go one better than the last time she raced at Willowbank.”

“As a team we look forward to the challenge to run three cars and I’m quietly confident that we can succeed.”

Post and photos by John Doig