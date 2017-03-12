Eastern Canadian motorsports enthusiasts deflected some winter blues last weekend during Toronto’s Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo…
As is always the case for that marquee annual off-season happening – drag racers played an important part. Below is a photo essay — including just some of the event’s many highlights.
Lyle & Mary Ann Williams displayed their stunning “Shock Therapy” Firebird TAFC from Strathroy ON.
That’s Karbelt’s VP – Kevin Dundas — who once again deserves credit for a huge role in the Motorama event’s KARS Expo show portion for performance industry suppliers.
Senior Motorsports team driver Phil Nedham was on hand with his USDRS circuit T/D – helping to spread important men’s health awareness.
We were very impressed by this cool turbocharged ’67 Pro Street Camaro owned by Angelo Frabca (Brampton ON)
The guys and gals from Mopar Canada lead by Marketing Manager Jon Camilleri (centre) wowed the show audience with their impressive Mopar brand display.
This wicked looking Pro Import Honda Accord is from Ontario’s Rukus Motorsports and driven by Imran Aziz
That’s USDRS Top Dragster racer Shawna Woudstra – with her Mom Brenda – enjoying the show.
Many fast street cars were part of Motorama – including the “Green Bastard” Mustang owned by Eric Webber.
Cayuga Dragway at Toronto Motorsports Park had a very impressive display to promote their upcoming season that included Todd Hope’s Pro Stock Motorcycle and Neale Armstrong’s Jet Dragster.
Great to see reputed Canadian Motorsports media member Ian Rae (who continues his journey to recovery) at the event!
Full credit to Neale Armstrong who will run a nice tribute to a fallen RCAF pilot (Thomas McQueen) on his Northern Warrior Jet dragster this season.
That’s Canadian nostalgia drag racing experts/historians Rob Potter and Tony Hayes checking out the “Black Gold” dragster owned by Perry Carey
Race car constructor John Chandler (from London) showed his amazing “Alien II” Top Fuel cackle car.
Two very cool vintage altereds from Ontario! The “Charley Horse” AA/A raced by Charlie Havilland (top) and the AA/FA Fiat owned by Gary Asselin.
Drag Racing icon Al Bergler brought his amazingly restored “Aggravation” car to Toronto from Detroit – and we were glad he did!
Canadian Lucas Oil National Sales Manager Matt Irvine points out the many benefits of Lucas Oil Products!
The ONDR circuit display included the “The Ambassador” altered which was raced by Dennis Wilson in years gone by.
Detail – detail – detail!
Crazy Cool Charger!
Muscle and custom cars of all shapes and brands were a huge attraction!
All photos by Bruce Biegler