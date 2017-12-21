Ontario’s NAPA Ultimate Showdowns Drag Racing Series has revealed it’s initial plans for the upcoming 2018 drag racing season…..

Following a somewhat experimental 2017 season campaign which saw the series expand to five different race dates spread between Grand Bend Motorplex and Cayuga Dragway at Toronto Motorsports Park, this upcoming season will see it step back slightly with three official events planned as the circuit searches out a scheduling “sweet spot” .

Now under the exclusive management of co-series principles, Peter Hyde and Dan Gueguen, firm plans for the future of the aspiring and potential ridden series continue to be designed.

“Last year our first two USDS events were plagued by weather,” Peter Hyde reflected, “But our season rebounded after that with record car counts and attendance at the final three events. Combined with our first two years, the NAPA Ultimate Showdowns has dispersed over $600,000.00 in pay-outs, entertained over 150,000 fans and proved that fast drag racing in Southwestern Ontario is alive and doing very well.”

“When the series was first started our goal was to ensure that local heads-up and fast bracket racers had a safe place to race,” he continued. “That together with financial stability and continuing to gain the largest exposure possible for the racers in front of the greatest fans in Southwestern Ontario – remains our objective.”

For the up-and-coming 2018 race season there has been a USDS internal reorganization as well as a lot of consideration and consultation with both participating track owners. In addition input from a meeting with a cross section racers covering all classes that compete in the USDS has taken place. From that, the basis for moving forward with the 2018 season was established.

“It is abundantly clear that local racing is indeed important for all of us racers and both tracks,” added Dan Gueguen. “They wish to have the fastest and baddest cars at their events, and in the purist forum of quarter-mile drag racing.”

The first Napa Ultimate Showdowns Race will be at Grand Bend Motorplex with the “Ultimate Showdowns 1” (formerly known as Stratford Spectacular) June 15th-17th 2018. The second race will be part again of the Canadian Nitro Nationals at Toronto Motorsports Park (June 29th to July 1st), and the third event will see a return to Grand Bend Motorplex on August 3rd-5th for the Mopar Canadian Nationals program.

A very big positive for the series is the retention of their primary presenting sponsors. They have inked a renewal agreement with NAPA Canada and Ideal Supply.

Season plans include again 2018 Season Championship chases, using points accrued from the three events, towards crowning year end Champions for the classes of Pro Mod, Outlaw 10.5, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Pro Jr class.

“The 2018 NAPA Ultimate Showdowns (Presented by Ideal Supply) Drag Racing Series will continue to work hard to keep our future of fast racing here in Southwestern Ontario,” Dan added.

Post by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Bruce Biegler & Brennan Shortall

For more background information and additional updates on the NAPA USDS — visit their official website : HERE

Fans can also link to the NAPA USDS historical official event photo galleries : HERE