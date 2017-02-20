Numerous Canadian racing teams exited the North to attend the season opening NHRA Circle K Winternationals at Pomona…
Here is our photo tribute highlighting just some of that participation….
Delta BC’s Shawn Cowie had an excellent season start in TAD – running a career best 5.241 secs to Q1 at Pomona and then finishing in the “final four” on Sunday.
After winning the World Finals event at Pomona late last season – Calgary’s Bob Gullett was a surprising first round casualty in Stock eliminator.
Really good stuff from the Paton Racing TF car at Pomona. With driver Shawn Reed at the controls – the Canadian based car recorded a career quick 3.841 secs to qualify #11. (DragRaceCanada will have a feature on this further developing team – coming soon!)
Alberta’s Grant Durie entered his great looking T/D at Pomona which is based from Vegreville.
The Top Fuel Harley exhibition at Pomona featured two Canadian racers — with Kevin Boyer (top) and Andy Beauchemin both entered. Boyer qualified #2 at 6.465 secs aboard the Ace Manufacturing machine.
BC’s Darrell Stobbe went to the third round in Super Stock with his show stopping and fan favourite ’64 Chevelle SS/JA
Ron Mackenzie entered his truly immaculate ’57 Corvette from New Westminster BC for Super Gas competition.
Regina’s Abe Loewen continued his propensity for running well at Pomona — Abe went to the 4th round in Super Stock racing his tried and true ’98 Grand Am.
Here is our favourite image from Pomona! That’s proud grandparents Todd and Lisa Paton with 5-month old granddaughter Charlie!
Pomona TAD class track record holder Don St. Arnaud (from Edmonton) had a rare off weekend! Some short track traction issues curtailed his car’s usual performance potential.
Canadian favourite son and Toronto native Jeff Arend had a stint driving Steve Pleuger’s “Legends On Nitro” Chevy FC at Pomona but his best time of 4.955 secs missed the field.
Trevor and Kelly Ritchie (with dog Brutus) – from Sherwood Park AB – entered for the first ever held Winternationals Top Dragster eliminator. They lost in round #2 despite a perfect .000 RT!
We really liked Norm Lapointe’s super clean ’67 Camaro Stock eliminator car – one of two machines that Norm entered for the event.
That’s Charlene Gullett leaving the gate with her high flying GT/MA Oldsmobile. The wife to Bob qualified #10 for SS at .830 under
Alberta’s Don Thomas – who is a regular at Pomona events – qualified #27 and went to round #2 in Super Stock with his Grand Am.
All photos by Bruce Biegler
