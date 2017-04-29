Aspiring and potential ridden drag racer Cameron Ferré, will be afforded another nice driving opportunity in early May….

Ferré, who lives in California and who is now son-in-law to Tim and Donna Boychuk (married to daughter Angie last November) will take a ride in the Boychuk’s Happy Hour/NitroMoose Funny Car – next weekend.

Cameron will drive that potent Chevy Camaro during one of the oldest and more prestigious major events held in the Pacific Northwest, the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Opener (presented by Peterson Chevrolet) at Idaho’s Firebird Raceway (May 5-7). This year’s Ignitor is earmarked to help commemorate 50 years of racing at the facility.

The Ignitor event will mark the second stop for the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series and Cameron will mix it up in competition with some of the very best AA/FC class cars in the world — including another potent Canadian-based race car driven by Ryan Hodgson (Edmonton).

“I’m very grateful to Tim and donna for allowing me to fill in for the weekend,” said Cameron, who is also a Technical Manager at industry leading RacePak. “It’s going to be a great affair and this will be the first time we all get to race as a family. It would be really cool to get to the winners’ circle — now that photo would make a great Christmas card!”

“I’m really excited to work with Twig Ziegler and some of the old crew that I used to drive for a couple years ago as well,” he added. “They are like extended family to me. I’m also really looking forward to being able to race where my wife (Angelina Ferré) is singing the national anthem at one of the coolest tracks in the country. I do have some really big shoes to fill though — Tim is a heck of a driver and Twig is an awesome crew chief – Twig in fact he won the very first ignitor. I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to drive for such a top-notch Funny Car team.”

In a related development team owner Tim Boychuk (from Edmonton) has revealed his plans for the rest of his 2017 drag racing season for his race team.

“We will have a fairly busy season this year – we have 9 races scheduled,” Tim confirmed. “I was approached to drive for another team initially and when that happened I asked Cameron to drive my car. But then that deal fell through but since I had asked Cam to drive my car – we will put him in it still at Boise. I will return to drive my car for the rest of the season. After Boise we will go to Spokane in June, Seattle, Edmonton, Mission and again Seattle in July. In August we have Spokane, Boise and Salt Lake – and if needed Cam will be my back up driver.”

Post and Photos by Bruce Biegler

For more background information and season updates on the Boychuk Racing Funny Car team visit: NitroMoose.ca