As it always is — Canadian racer participation during the NHRA Nationals events held at Las Vegas was significant and 2017’s race #1 was no exception…
Here are photo highlights for just some of the many entries and drivers from north of the 49th….
Dan Provost’s super high tech Top Dragster from Abbotsford really turned heads! Dan had a round two finish in the reconfigured car. (DragRaceCanada will have a exclusive feature – watch for that coming soon!)
Top Fuel Harley class participation at Las Vegas had five racers from Canada! Mike Pelrine (top) went to the final round. Lyle Newton (from Nanaimo BC), Kevin Boyer (from Edmonton) and Andy Beauchemin (Sherwood Park) were all serious contenders!
The man behind Winners Choice Racing (Tom Nolan) had a excellent run in Super Stock. Tom qualified #10 and went to the 4th round before losing with a -.001 foul racing his GT/FA Pontiac.
Tom Nolan (from Central Alberta) also owns this ’64 Fairlane which is driven by Tibor Kadar. The classic Ford qualified #1 in Stock at -.989.
Surrey’s Cowie Racing team were awarded the event’s “Best Appearing Crew” — the team had a round two finish in TAD racing this time out.
We really liked this all new TNT-built dragster entered in T/D by Mark Simmons (from Medicine Hat AB)!
Rick Pike brought in his excellently maintained ’56 Chevy (from Langley BC) for Super Stock. He won his SS/NA class category.
Don Thomas (Spruce Grove AB) had a nice event effort – winning the GT/HA class in Super Stock with his familiar and consistent Pontiac.
Defending NHRA World Champ Mike Williams (Tilley AB) advanced through two rounds of TS eliminations at Las Vegas.
Trevor Ritchie entered his Sherwood Park-based car in TD – but the recent NHRA Phoenix national event winner lost out early this time out.
Jeff Arend (native of Toronto) had a stint driving the very cool Australia-based Russo Motorsports Funny Car at LVMS – but Jeff’s best run missed the 16-car field.
John Leach (from Calgary) raced his first ever NHRA national event – driving the Kenny Gilmour Motorsports car. The team ran pretty well – but fell in round one to eventual winner Garrett Bateman. (Watch for a feature on this team coming soon to DragRaceCanada)
Calgary’s Ken Mostowich entered both his show quality Chevy cars at Las Vegas. Ken ran the Corvette roadster to the 4th round in Super Gas
Mopar brand proponent Darcy Clarke (Spruce Grove AB) entered two cars at the event. His ’64 Fury (above) won two rounds in Super Stock.
Eddy Plaizier tried his hand for the second time in Top Sportsman with his recently acquired Chevy S-10 truck. Plaizier qualified – but lost in round #1 of eliminations.
Dedicated racer Barry Pollard towed all the way in from Regina SK to race his H/SA ’76 Roadrunner.
Bob Halina (from Vegreville AB) raced in both his excellent looking S/C and S/G cars at the event.
Rod MacKenzie’s ’57 Vette from New Westminster was once again a popular entry for Super Gas class competition.
All photos by Bruce Biegler
