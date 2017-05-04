A good percentage of Canadian drag racers were on hand for last weekend’s NHRA Four Wide Nationals in N.C….
Far Western Canadian TAD class wizards – “Cowie Racing” won for their 7th time in NHRA national event competition. See (HERE) for more details.
The Hamilton Ontario-area TAD team – Jeff Veale Racing – qualified #10 and advanced to the 2nd round of competition with their injected nitro car.
The father and son team of Al and Jason Kenny (Kingston ON) entered their nearly indential Page/Stinnett Top Dragsters. Al Kenny (bottom) went all the way to the final round – Jason won two rounds
Eric Latino (from Port Perry ON) mixed it up again in the J&A Services Pro Mod program — but surprisingly was a DNQ this time with a best ET being 5.917 secs.
“Independent Ike” had another nice effort in Top Fuel. The Tottenham-based racer qualified his “Freaky Fast” machine #14 of 18 cars entered with a 3.959 secs ET.
Quebec’s Alain Cauchon (Drummondville) was the only Canadian car entered in Super Stock. He won two rounds with his neat GT/LA-classed 2005 Sunfire.
Quebec’s Dan Mercier qualified #7 in TAD competition (at 5.367 secs) but then fell out in round #1 to fellow Canadian Jeff Veale.
Tyler Scott and the Welland-based “Kardiac Kids” Camaro tried hard at the event. They got into eliminations as an alternate but were eliminated in round #1.
Tom Orr entered his great looking Undercover-built dragster in TD – but the Shawville PQ driver was a first round causality.
Clif Bakx’s team came all the way in to NC from Manitoba for the event. Driver Gord Gingles ran a cool new look on the car and a best time of 5.367 secs at 276.39 mph to qualify strong @ #6
Veteran driver Von Smith was a hired gun for Jim Bell’s revamped Pro Mod Camaro at Concord. The team ran a best time of 5.985 secs during their first weekend together – but that missed the swift class bump (5.874 secs!)
All Photos by David Smith and Roger Richards