Canadian racer participation last weekend during NHRA’s Northwest Nationals near Seattle was once again impactful…..
NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS CANADIAN RACER PHOTO EXTRA PRESENTED BY:
Kudos to Edmonton’s Kevin Boyer who after finishing a runner-up 4X at previous NHRA National events – was able to break through for his first ever victory – riding his Team Ace Racing Top Fuel Harley.
Shawn Cowie’s highly talented team did shine again at Seattle. They qualified #2 and set both low ET and top speed in round one of TAD before losing a super narrow decision to Joey Severance in round #2 (5.271 secs to 5.275 secs)
Trevor Ritchie (top) and Darren O’Connor both raced in TD at the event with their potent Western Canadian-based cars — but both fell out of competition during round #2 of class racing.
This round one match in Top Sportsman featured top contenders Mike Lucas (Fort St John BC) versus defending World Champ Mike Williams (Tilley AB). Lucas won this time in a double break out affair.
Steve Lowe (Langley BC) was the top finishing Lucas Oil Division Canadian Sportsman racer at the event – he went to the semi final round in S/ST before bowing out.
Shawn Reed’s latest stint driving the Ontario-based Paton Racing Top Fuel dragster produced a #14 qualifier run. Shawn lost out in round #1 to Leah Pritchett.
Derrick Johnson entered his classic but lumbering Q/SA ’66 Impala in Stock (from Cloverdale BC) – he lost in round #2.
Francesca Plaizer was the quickest Canadian car entered in Top Dragster. “Frankie” roared to a swift 6.554 secs to take the #6 slot with her now Pro-Charger powered car.
As he often does – Kelowna ‘s Mike Shannon had another late round finish — this time taking his RPM Automotive-based dragster to the 4th round in Super Comp.
Joey Severence’s very potent Top Alcohol Dragster includes Canadian tuning talent with both John Evanchuk (left) and Bill Moore providing valued input.
Super Gas Round #1 featured this all Canada pairing with BC’s Dave Stobbe (near lane) topping Alberta’s Dale Dryden.
Calgary’s Jirka Kaplan entered his potent Les Davenport-tuned Bearspaw Petroleum Camaro TAFC. Jirka ran a best of 5.618 secs but lost in round one.
Kenny Gilmour Motorsports team driver John Leach gave the Seattle event a go in TAD. He qualified #8 (5.732 secs) but got beat by eventual event winner Kim Parker in round one.
This all-Canada round one paring in TS went to Eddy Plaizer’s Chevy S-10 over David Kowalski’s C7. Kowalski (from Fort St. John) did deservingly collect the event’s “Best Engineered” Award!
RAD Extreme Torque company “kingpin” Dan Provost entered his mechanical marvel Top Dragster at Seattle. Dan qualified #10 but then fouled out in round #1.
Recent Jegs All Stars event participant Rick McKinney (Richmond BC) won two rounds in Super Stock driving his SS/LA ’84 Oldsmobile.
All photos by Gerry Frechette