More legendary Canadian drag racing names received deserved recognition in Montreal last weekend….

A total of twenty-two Canadians were recognized for their contributions to the world of drag racing during the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame (CDRHF) 3rd Annual Gala held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Sheraton Hotel, in Laval, Quebec.

“Each individual inducted into the Hall of Fame, strengthens the legacy of the sport of drag racing,” says John Scotti, Founder of the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame. “It’s an honour to welcome these legends and pay tribute to their outstanding accomplishments.”

The nominees included world drag racing champions, drivers, crew chiefs, engine and chassis builders, mechanics, track owners, announcers, and graphic designers, from across Canada and the United States. Two of the 22 inductions were posthumous.

The evening included notable guests such as five-time Pro Stock World Champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. and NHRA’s Senior VP of Racing Operation (and 2015 CDRHF inductee) Graham Light.

The ceremony ended with the surprise induction of Bob Aubertin, track announcer for over four decades and current Director of the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Bob was called on stage by John Scotti and 2016 CDRHF inductee Brian Mulligan to receive his CDRHF ‘blue blazer’ and CDRHF ring that is given to each inductee.

“I am passionate about drag racing. I eat, sleep and breathe the sport,” says Bob Aubertin. “I am truly humbled by the nomination and deeply honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Each inductee left his mark in the official CDRHF book alongside the signatures of inductees from the previous years. To date, 60 Canadians have been inducted into the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame.

To be nominated, candidates must have actively been engaged at the top level of their categories for more than 25 years and must have made a tremendous contribution to the sport. Some categories may request that candidates have established a national record as an individual or as a member of a team (NHRA/IHRA/AHRA national record or national event win). Inductees may also come from other areas of the sport such as photography and track operations. Candidates must reside in or be an expatriate of Canada.

Posted by Virginie Karagirwa

Photos by Rene Poulin and DragRaceCanada