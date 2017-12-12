While drag racing’s scene in North America enters it’s winter hibernation period – things are just heating up for Australia….

Sydney Dragway and the 400 Thunder Australian Professional Drag Racing Series will present round 4 of the 2017-18 Pro Slammer Championship at the Santo’s Summer Thunder in January 2018.

Working in close consultation with the 400 Thunder board and 400 Thunder General Manager, Kevin Prendergast, Sydney Dragway extended the opportunity to replace the lost round of the championship (originally scheduled at Calder Park).



“Pro Slammer put on an excellent show in Sydney at the ACDelco East Coast Thunder, despite the wet weather, and we know that the category is a fan favourite”, Sydney Dragway General Manager Peter Beaumont said today. “ The addition of Pro Slammer to the Santo’s Summer Thunder adds another element of excitement, and with the “All Run Format” I’m sure that the racing will be excellent come January”.

In addition to Pro Slammer, the event will see Round 3 of the Top Fuel and Top Bike Championships and Round 2 of the Pro Alcohol title chase, all running under the “All Run Format” designed to deliver maximum entertainment for spectators.

As a result of the Pro Slammer addition to the race program, the schedule has been extended to include qualifying for sportsman categories to begin on Friday 19th January from approximately 1pm (depending on entry numbers). There will also be 2 scheduled tests sessions available to the 400 Thunder Professional Series classes on the evening of the 19th January which is expected to be well supported by all categories.

Saturday January 20th will see the “All Run” format in action for the Sportsman categories, and a last-chance test session for the 400 Thunder Professional Series categories with the “All Run” format racing due to begin at around 3pm.

Posted by Rusty Gregory

Photos by Grant Stephens / Cackling Pipes

Editors Note : DragRaceCanada will post/link major event results from Australia within it’s International Dateline subsection (in conjunction with it’s media partnership with www.DragNews.com.au)