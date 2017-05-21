Canadian racers muscled themselves into victory lane last weekend during NHRA and PDRA major events….
“Left Coast” Top Alcohol Dragster racer “extraordinaire” Shawn Cowie has won his second NHRA national event of the season — winning the 29th Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka on Sunday. Cowie recorded a career quick 5.214 secs to qualify #1 and then beat a swift field — winning a final round over Rachel Meyer. That was Shawn’s 8th career NHRA national event title! (World Championship whispers getting louder……..!)
Calgary’s Mike Scott was also a winner during NHRA’s Menards Heartland Nationals. The Top Fuel Harley racer rather rudely ended the then so far undefeated season of NHRA points leader Jay Turner in the final round winning a great 6.318 secs to 6.339 secs dash. Scott’s big victory also included round wins over fellow Canadian Kevin Boyer and Tracy Kile.
The pride of Orillia Ontario Melanie Salemi earned her 2nd career PDRA Pro Boost class win during their Spring Nationals event in SC. Driving a G-Force Race Cars Firebird that was built by her brother-in-law, Jim Salemi, and tuned by her husband, Jon — Melanie collected when she ran her best ET of the event in the final round at 3.732 secs to defeat John Stickland. Mel had qualified #7 and earned decisions also over Jericho Balduf, José Gonzales (who broke) and “Turbo” Todd Moyer. (Photo by Joe McHugh)
(Posted by Bruce Biegler – DragRaceCanada file photos)