A mid summer edition to our “Hot Cars – Hot Topics” subsection gives a glimpse of recent happenings within Canadian Drag Racing….
Unstoppable Again! — Surrey BC’s Shawn Cowie continued his potentially 2017 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Championship trek with yet another big win – on August 20th. Cowie drove his Mundies-Towing backed machine to victory at the NHRA Lucas Oil Regional race held at Seattle’s Pacific Raceways. Shawn qualified #1 (@5.186 secs) and earned a very telling win over Chris Demke in the final round. It was Shawn’s 18th career win at the NHRA Divisional level. (Gerry Frechette Photo)
Quickest Qualifier — Terry Schwiegert (a diary farmer from Abbotsford BC) was the quickest qualifier for the recent 1/8th mile PDRA Summer Nationals held at Tulsa OK. Terry ran a 4.042 secs to pace that event’s Drag 965 Pro Extreme Motorcycle category. Regrettably however “Mother Nature” intervened on eliminations day and the event was cancelled due to the elements. (Photo by Joe McHugh)
Breakthrough Title! — Congratulations go out to Manitoba’s Kevin Dyck who earned his first ever victory at the NHRA Lucas Oil Divisional level when he scored at BIR’s event on August 15th. Dyck wheeled his topless Chevy Corvette to that event’s Super Gas 9.90 crown – winning seven gruelling rounds of class competition and topping Scott McMasters in the championship final. (Photo by Jim Kampmann)
Gonzi Heading East — Racing fans planning on attending events soon at Ohio’s marquee Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk) will get a very special treat — they will get their first look at Mike Gondziola’s simply stunning and mechanical marvel Pro Mod C7. Mike (who is from Saskatoon) has entered his car for both this weekend’s NMCA All-American Nationals event and also the upcoming “Shakedown at the Summit” race back there in September. Trust me – this car alone is worth the trip to see! (Bruce Biegler Photo)
Now Good to Go! — Fort McMurray’s Colin Harris has completed his licensing process and will soon enter his immaculate prepped ’55 Chevy Funny Car in Western Canadian IBAA circuit racing. Colin, a rookie racer who is brother to Ontario’s KHR team owner Kyle Harris, completed that process last weekend at Saskatoon’s Saskatchewan International Raceway. Colin’s new ’55 Bel Air sits on a Horton Race Cars 125” chassis and features an alcohol burning BBC by London’s Atchison Machine Services. (Photo by Don Meleshko)