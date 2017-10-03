Kudos to some recent Canadian racer success stories + some high anticipation builds for later this October….
Olds Achiever! — After placing close to the top in final Can-Am Stock/Super Stock points during recent previous years – Al Lozon has accomplished his goal of winning the 2017 points title for the long running and popular Ontario-based series. Lozon (who is from Chatham ON) has wrapped up that 13-race season title driving his super clean GT/FA classed Oldsmobile. Lozon had placed 2nd in points last year and had tied for 3rd in the 2015 Can-Am Stock/SS chase.
Far East Champ! — Jeremy Keans (from Bridgewater NS) has prevailed to win rather handily the 2017 points championship for the Atlantic Canadian Stock/SS Association. Racing his ’86 Camaro F/SA Jeremy mathematically clinched that with a win during the season finale event held at Miramachi Dragway in New Brunswick last weekend. The popular series which is run exclusively within Maritime provincial drag strips, enjoyed another solid season venture – with some 37 cars registered for competition during the year.
Marc on the Mark! — Maple Ridge BC’s Super Street 10.90 class specialist Marc Downing won recently at the NHRA Lucas Oil Divisional race level. Racing his ’78 Malibu, Marc prevailed during the NHRA Pacific Northwest Division stop at Woodburn OR on Sept. 18th. Downing ran consistently to best a strongly attended field and he used a final round 10.93 secs at 130.75 mph to top opponent Todd Sims.
All Eyes on Bakersfield! — Canadian drag racing fans will be watching intently over the weekend of Oct. 20-22 for results coming out of the NHRA’s California Hot Rod Reunion event. At that race Edmonton’s Ryan Hodgson could very well become the 2017 Hot Rod Heritage Series World Champion. Racing the very formidable Hodgson/Papirnick “Pacemaker” Camaro Funny Car, Ryan does control his own destiny. His team enters the event with a 43 points lead over Jason Rupert in the FC category season long chase. DragRaceCanada will attend — and we will post everything you need to know post race.
Photos by Bruce Biegler & Gerry Frechette