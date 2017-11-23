NHRA’s recent AAA Auto Club Finals included more future positives with solid participation from International drag racers….

We at DragRaceCanada are and have always been proponents for international efforts within the sport of drag racing. And while the valued and frequent efforts from drag racers based “North of the 49th” from Canada has and always will be a primary focus — we were pretty impressed by the count and effort from entries from oversees which participated at the final NHRA event of the season.

We think that touch and event enhancement doesn’t necessarily always get the recognition it deserves within the USA’s drag racing mainstream. And that’s surprising given the often herculean efforts, extra expense and determination required for these drivers to race in North America.

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Bruce Biegler & John Doig