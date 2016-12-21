Mopar and Dodge Team up for enhanced Factory-backed support to NHRA Sportsman brand racers….

The Mopar brand is adding horsepower to its support of amateur, non-professional NHRA Sportsman racers with a slate of new programs and resources for the 2017 season. Initiatives include factory-backing for select Mopar and Dodge NHRA Sportsman teams, a new “Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” program, technical at-track assistance for grassroots racers and increased outreach and communication with Sportsman competitors.

Mopar will team up with the Dodge brand to provide factory-backed support for three supercharged, 354-cubic-inch Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak NHRA Sportsman machines that will carry the official Mopar and Dodge colors next year. In addition, the new “Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” program will provide monetary awards to the dedicated amateur racers who compete in the Mopar brand’s modern-day package car, the Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak.

Also new for next season, FCA US LLC engineers will attend each of the 24 NHRA National events to provide all Mopar-powered NHRA Sportsman racers with technical advice and guidance. Unlike professional drivers in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, amateur NHRA Sportsman racers often compete with little or no sponsorship, supporting their weekends at the dragstrip via their own funds.

“Amateur Sportsman racers fuel our brand’s involvement in NHRA competition,” said Bill Harry, Head of Marketing, Mopar. “In 2017 we’re backing up those words with new initiatives that prove our commitment to our most dedicated and passionate brand ambassadors. We’re also very excited to work more closely with the Dodge brand in providing select factory-backed support for Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak drivers. This enhanced commitment, combined with our championship-winning relationship with Don Schumacher Racing in Funny Car and Top Fuel, demonstrates that we are focused on NHRA involvement that makes the most sense for the Mopar brand.”

In addition to teaming with Mopar in factory support of a trio of Dodge Challenger Drag Pak machines, Dodge will also introduce a new brand display, located next to the Mopar trailer on NHRA Manufacturers Midway, at 15 of 24 NHRA National events.

“The Dodge brand has a long, proud tradition in NHRA drag racing dating back to the early 1960s,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA North America. “We look forward to extending that tradition by joining forces with Mopar to provide support for select Dodge Challenger Drag Pak NHRA Sportsman teams for the 2017 season. Our new Dodge display at 15 NHRA events will also give us a great opportunity to connect with the performance-loving enthusiasts who truly embrace and identify with our brand.”

Factory-backed Mopar Dodge Drag Paks

In 2016, Joe Welch Racing debuted a 354-cubic-inch Gen III HEMI® engine-powered Drag Pak, wrapped in official Mopar and Dodge graphics, at the NHRA U.S. Nationals. For 2017, the team will add another car to form a formidable pair of factory-backed Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak entries.

One Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak will be steered by Michigan native and team owner Welch. The seat of the second Joe Welch Racing Drag Pak machine will be reserved for a Mopar and Dodge-sponsored, nitro-fueled star from the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The driver, who will compete at select events, will be announced in the near future.

The third Mopar and Dodge-backed entry will boast a championship pedigree — the elite team of owner Jeff Teuton and driver Kevin Helms. The duo, who partnered to capture the 2015 NHRA Stock Eliminator World Championship in a Teuton-owned Drag Pak, will seek to reclaim that title-winning magic in a supercharged, official Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak entry.

The three factory-backed Drag Pak cars will also be used in a developmental capacity, yielding information and data to help grow the Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak program, which has produced 260 factory-built race cars since it was introduced in late 2008.

“Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” Program

The “Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” program will offer payouts to the Top 20 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak drivers, as determined by the program’s points system. Points will be awarded for entries, runner-up finishes and victories. Rewards will also be offered for a Factory Stock Showdown NHRA National event win and a Stock Eliminator or Super Stock World Championship claimed by a Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak competitor. The “Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” program will commence in February at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. More information will be shared via the twice monthly “Mopar Speed” e-newsletter to be distributed early next year.

Mopar Contingency Program, HEMI Challenge, Sportsman Appreciation Night Continue in ‘17

In addition to the “Magneti Marelli Offered by Mopar Drag Pak Rewards” program, Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak drivers will also be eligible for awards under the long-running Mopar Contingency Program. The program — open to all Mopar-powered Sportsman racers — rewards competitors who compete with specified Mopar parts and carry the Mopar Contingency decal on their race vehicle.

Also returning for 2017 are the Mopar HEMI Challenge and the Mopar Sportsman Appreciation Night, two programs that have become mainstays of the premier event on the NHRA circuit, the U.S. Nationals.

Back at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the 17th year in 2017, the Mopar HEMI Challenge showcases SS/AH Sportsman class competitors in head-to-head battle on the quarter-mile. The event features the classic muscle cars that contributed to the brand’s legendary reputation and success at the drag strip. The 1968 Dodge Dart and Plymouth Barracuda “package cars,” factory-built for the strip, were precursors to the Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak vehicles that compete today in NHRA Stock Eliminator, Factory Stock Showdown and Super Stock.

Mopar will also recognize its grassroots racers at the brand’s annual Mopar Sportsman Appreciation Night at the U.S. Nationals. The event will offer free food, drinks, tech seminars, Q&A sessions and multiple Mopar prize giveaways to showcase the brand’s appreciation for its dedicated brand ambassadors.

The Tom Hoover Sportsman Challenge will continue to recognize the outstanding Mopar Sportsman racer who accumulates the most points over a full season while competing in Stock or Super Stock Class racing. The award is named after legendary racer and engineer Tom Hoover, acknowledged as the father of the 426 Gen II HEMI engine. The annual winner receives a cash award and a custom trophy.

About Dodge and SRT Brands

The Dodge brand is America’s mainstream performance brand. With the purification of the brand and consolidation with SRT, Dodge is focusing on its performance roots with every single model it offers. The Dodge and SRT brands offer a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out within their own segments. Dodge is the mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

From muscle cars to minivans, crossovers and full-size SUVs, the Dodge brand’s full lineup of 2017 models deliver best-in-class horsepower, class-exclusive technology, unmatched capability and a slew of cool features, such as LED headlamps, Dodge signature racetrack tail lamps, active exhaust, cold-air induction, 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment centers and 7-inch customizable gauge clusters, to name a few. For the 2017 model year, the Dodge brand lineup features the 25th anniversary Viper, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the new Charger Daytona and Challenger T/A, as well as the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful and fastest muscle car ever and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.

About Mopar Motorsports

The Mopar brand’s commitment to professional motorsports competition was established in the 1950s when a partnership ignited with drag racing pioneer Don Garlits, resulting in the breaking of numerous speed and performance barriers in HEMI®-powered vehicles over the next several decades. In 2016, thanks to Don Schumacher Racing driver Ron Capps, Mopar captured its fourth NHRA Funny Car World Championship in the last six years. As Mopar celebrates 80 years as a brand in 2017, it will focus its NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series efforts on NHRA Funny Car and, with rising star Leah Pritchett, NHRA Top Fuel Dragster. Mopar will also bolster its commitment to NHRA Sportsman racing with new contingency rewards, factory support and at-track technical advice and guidance.

About Mopar Brand

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) was trademarked in 1937 with the launch of an antifreeze product, but it truly made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era. From Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, the brand soon expanded to include technical service and customer support.

Today, Mopar is the service, parts and customer-care brand of FCA US and distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance dealer and customer support worldwide. Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for FCA brands.

Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles. This offers a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide.

For more information visit: www.mopar.com (and in Canada: www.mopar.ca)

Posted by Darren Jacobs

DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler