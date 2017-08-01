Highlights from our rendezvous with the marquee annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl for fast street car racing….

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – for any true or discriminating fan of drag racing – a good dose of premium fast street car racing can pretty much set you right.

We had that privilege again last weekend while attending the 12th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl for Street Legal Drag Racing (Presented by Precision Turbo). That event, which is hosted by world-class Chicagoland drag racing facility Route 66 Raceway coagulates both the world’s fastest street cars (NMCA) and the world’s fastest Fords (NMRA) all in one place — making for a premium fan experience. This event rivals or exceeds some of the other most recognized annual Fast Street Car genre events presented annually – examples being Maryland’s Yellow Bullet Nationals or Las Vegas’ late season Street Car Super Nationals.

While the event’s combined total of no less then 22 class eliminators (!) may be overwhelming for some, this racing product features a very interesting mix of men (& women) with a constant onslaught of machinery that oozes innovation and creativity. The Super Bowl’s on-track action is supplemented by a premium car show corrall and we too were impressed with the event’s extensive manufactures midway which showcases some serious support for the series that easily exceeds many NHRA national event venues we have attended.

Drag racing at the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl meanders between 1/8th and 1/4 mile formats with the action being pretty ferocious and high pitched. The event concludes with it’s climatic Super Bowl runoffs late on Sunday which pits the NMCA winners versus the NMRA in direct competition for both annual bragging rites as well as much sought after Nitto Tire Diamond Rings. The 2017 event saw the NMRA prevail in that points battle (presented for the 11th time) by a 9-5 win margin.

But as they say — pictures do tell the story — so please do check out our extensive event photo gallery (Presented by RAD Torque Systems) : HERE

For a complete list of all winners – link to the official NMCA site : HERE