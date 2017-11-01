The NHRA has changed course around a semi controversial announcement which they made recently concerning it’s Pro Stock class category….

Last weekend the NHRA confirmed that the Pro Stock Car category will feature 16-car fields at all 24 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national events in 2018. NHRA came to this decision after a collaborative and productive meeting with several Pro Stock drivers and teams recently. The group discussed a few initiatives that would serve as alternatives to NHRA’s previous decision (announced less then one month ago) to run 8-car fields at nine of it’s national events beginning in 2018.

One of the ideas from the meeting involved the possibility of including a new engine platform that NHRA’s Tech Department is evaluating. NHRA will continue to work with Pro Stock teams and manufacturers this year, carefully evaluating key metrics and supporting initiatives to generate interest.

“We all share a common goal to make the Pro Stock category grow,” said NHRA president Peter Clifford. “It’s exciting to see that the teams came to us with collaborative ideas and started an open dialogue that resulted in new solutions.”

Posted with files by NHRA Communications and Bruce Biegler

DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler