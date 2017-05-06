Dedication and diversity are two words that come to mind for an Alberta-based drag racing team…..

Bob Halina, who is both a grain farmer and a industrial electrician by trade and based from Vegreville, is behind a very impressive multi-car and expertly prepped Sportsman drag racing team.

After first dipping his feet into the sport back in 1985 when he raced ET Bracket cars on a regular basis in Western Canada (at Saskatoon, Calgary and Medicine Hat) Bob did step back from the sport for a period to concentrate on both family and business priorities.

During that time however his passion for the sport remained and he kept the notion going for when he did return — he would be back in a bigger and better way.

Over the last five seasons he has turned that vision into reality and presently he (along with his son Braden and wife Tammy) now campaign three cars in three different classes!

Bob’s team includes two cars within NHRA’s index target classes. He has a 240 inch TNT-built dragster that he runs in the Super Comp (8.90) class, with a 615 CID Sunset motor. Three years ago he added in another Sunset-powered car (565 CID) – a Brogie-built 27 T which he acquired from Western Canadian Sportsman drag racing icon Scott Taylor, who has since passed away. That car races in the Super Gas (9.90) category.

Depending on the event’s entered and season schedule Bob’s usual duty is driving the dragster while Braden is tasked with the controls for the 27 T Roadster.

In addition, this race team has a third car, a very cool looking – Chevrolet-powered 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang – which is run as a Top Sportsman.

All three cars compliment each other with great looking metallic grey paint schemes.

“Over time we’ve gathered up a great mix of cars and now a very nice tow rig to head out and have fun with,” Bob said. “We’ve got pretty serious about this (the sport) over the last two or three years. Each winter we head south and during the summer we race closer to home.”

The team has been very steadily building up both it’s racing reputation as well as it’s collection of winning hardware. That includes multiple event wins, including NHRA national opens, some big dollar bracket event scores (in both Canada and the USA) and also a win during IHRA’s Rocky Mountain Nationals.

Halina Racing undertakes a fairly busy schedule each season as they focus racing both within the NHRA Lucas Oil Pacific North West Division as well as competing on a regular basis at their home track – Castrol Raceway, just south of Edmonton.

“The Top Eliminator class at Edmonton is a great group and it’s a very tough slug ever race,” he emphasized. “There’s nothing easy racing in those categories – and you need to always be on your game to win.”

Bob points out too that his passion for drag racing also includes the fact that each race is a very family oriented and social affair.

“A big part of this is being able to travel and spend a lot of time with my family and also meet a lot of great people all along the way,” he added. “That’s a big attraction.”

Halina Racing, who self fund their operation as 100% independents, plan to once again be very active this season within Western Canada. Fans can look forward to seeing the team’s racing ventures including feature event stops at Mission Raceway, Medicine Hat and Edmonton.

Post and photos by Bruce Biegler