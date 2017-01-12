Numerous Canadian drag racers had very strong and career best placings within major sanctioned circuit’s last season….
Here is an off-season photo extra highlighting some of the best! We have chosen to feature racers who placed at least 1-2-3 in final points — however we do also strongly acknowledge and salute the many other racer names who made regional and divisional final “top 10” lists!
For the 2nd year in a row and for the 3rd time in their careers – Manitoba’s rampaging “The Bull” (owned by Clif Bakx and driven by Gord Gingles) claimed the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Central Region TAD championship crown.
In addition to winning NHRA’s overall Lucas Oil World Championship for Top Sportsman – Alberta’s Mike Williams also prevailed in final points for NHRA’s Pacific Northwest Division 6.
Jason Kenny (from Kingston ON) is certainly no stranger to winning points titles — he scored again for NHRA Northeast Division 1 – for Super Comp (8.90) class racing.
Manitoba’s Kevin Dyck had a career best year racing his Corvette in S/G – finishing #3 in NHRA’s West Central Division final points chase.
Melanie Salemi (who originally is from Orillia ON) was the top finishing Canadian in PDRA circuit racing – placing #3 in final Pro Boost class points with her potent Salemi Racing supercharged Firebird.
Racing in Top Dragster – wily veteran racer Al Kenny (from Kingston ON) finished #2 for NHRA’s ferocious Northeast points chase.
Racing his Mustang, Bill Cawsey (from Regina SK) finished in a dead heat tie for final points (with Trevor Larson) in NHRA’s Lucas Oil Division 5 Super Gas wars.
Central BC’s Mike Shannon once again added to his significant career racing resume – placing #1 in final Super Comp points for NHRA’s Lucas Oil Pacific Northwest.
Manitoba’s Scott McVey had a great season while placing #2 in NHRA’s North Central final TAFC points standings racing his Will Hanna-tuned Chevy Monte Carlo.
Editors Note: Please also refer to our previous post citing superb final finishes by some Canadian female racers within NHRA – posted : HERE
Posted with file photos by Bruce Biegler, Steve Embling, Dave DeAngelis, Jim Kampmann & David Smith