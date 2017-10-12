Something special from VP Racing Fuels and Keystone Automotive who have joined together to help increase breast cancer awareness….

Within continued efforts to find a cure for this terrible disease, during the month of October, Keystone will donate $1.00 from the sale of every Pink VP Racing Container sold towards the Susan G. Komen organization. In return, VP will make a matching contribution at the end of the month as well to increase the contribution. Please join us in this cause, and visit your nearest Keystone Automotive retailer for more information or visit their website at www.keystoneautomotive.com

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women and about 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Make a difference! Spread the word about mammograms and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.

About Keystone Automotive:

Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc., based in Exeter, Pennsylvania is the leading distributor and marketer of specialty automotive equipment and accessories in North America, serving the diverse interests and needs of auto enthusiasts and their installers across the US and Canada. Our customers and suppliers are integral to our success… during Keystone’s 45+ year history, we have grown from a single auto parts store to become a critical link between a highly fragmented group of suppliers and an even more fragmented base of customers. Keystone offers the largest assortment of specialty products in the automotive aftermarket industry including 165,000+ unique SKUs from 800+ suppliers.

The company operates 7 distribution centers and 47 non-inventory stocking cross-docks in the United States and Canada. Our distribution network utilizes over 350 trucks/trailers to provide next-day or two-day delivery to customers in 48 states and 9 provinces in Canada…we also export to more than 70 countries. Keystone warehouse operations pick, pull, and pack around the clock to ensure timely product delivery. Our truck drivers cover 30 million miles per year in order to see those orders delivered on time to our customers. Our geographic reach and unique distribution model allow us to offer customers and suppliers substantial scale, the most comprehensive inventory selection in our industry, high levels of customer service, and innovative marketing support.



About VP Racing Fuels:

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Formula Drift, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP Hi-Performance Lubricants; VP PowerWash™; and VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. VP’s most recent diversification efforts include the introduction of VP Hi-Performance Lubricants in conjunction with the launch of quick lube facilities branded VP Racing FASTLUBE™.” More information available online at VPRacingFuels.com.

