A photo essay of some Canadian cars that ran well and finished late during NHRA’s iconic Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Indy….
New Brunswick’s Wendall Howes advanced all the way to the championship round for the very prestigious Mopar Hemi Challenge event. But some untimely tire spin in the final resulted in a loss to Jim Daniels who won at this highlight annual meet for the 2nd year running.
Stoney Creek’s Jeff Veale had a remarkable run at Indy – going to the “final four” in TAD competition! Jeff lost to eventual winner Josh Hart in the semis. His potent injected nitro car set top speed of the event at 279.32 mph during qualifying.
Canadian Samantha Coughlin (daughter to Al and Carol Kenny) just missed winning the Super Gas title when she lost a super close match to Kevin Adams in a championship round that race saw both racers run identical 9.920 secs ETs.
A nice effort from the Harmon HVS Chevy Camaro team driven by Tyler Scott at Indy. With the mind meld of Larry Dobbs and Roger Bateman the car went a career quick 5.646 secs at 257.97 mph to qualify #14.
London’s Steve Pohill ran deep into Stock eliminations with his EF/S ’81 Escort. Steve advanced all the way to the 5th round of competition.
Iconic Canadian racer Ollie Stephan (from Scarborough ON) was once again entered at Indy. He qualified his SS/BA ’71 Vette #78 but had a break out loss in round one.
Taylor Cowie watched her husband Shawn qualify well at Indy (7th @ 5.229 secs). But the potential ’17 Lucas Oil World title contenders could not turn that into victory this time out.
Toronto’s Gus Mantas had another strong effort in the Mopar Hemi Challenge event. Gus qualified his high-flying ’68 Cuda #6 at 8.601 secs but lost out to event winner Jim Daniels in the second frame.
Corinne & Brian McMillan (Ajax ON) once again entered their show-stopping ’68 Camaro in Super Gas – but they fell out of competition early at this years event.
Kudos again to Ontario’s Ike Maier who recorded his career best ET at 3.861 secs in Top Fuel. But unfortunately for the “Freaky Fast” driver (from Tottenham ON) that fell short of the record quick 3.808 secs Indy bump.
Chris Howes (Quispamsis NB) was one of 3 Howes Family race cars at Indy. Chris had a R/L start in round two with his super clean B/SA ’70 Challenger.
Edmonton-native and highly skilled Rob Flynn was calling the tuning shots for Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel car at Indy. Rob massaged the car into the show #8 at 3.748 secs.
Two Alberta based (but very time contrasting) Fords were at Indy. Tom Nolan’s classic A/SA ’64 Fairlane (driven by Tibor Kadar) and Darrell Dietz’s late model Mustang competed in Stock and Super Stock respectively.
Round one of TAD matched up two Canadian cars. Jeff Veale sped to a winning 5.312 secs at 276.01 mph while Shawn Cowie went red.
DRC makes the big screen at Indy!
Photos by Bruce Biegler – Steve Embling – Dave DeAngelis
To view even more photo art from the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals check out our extensive gallery – click on the banner below to link.