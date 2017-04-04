Some NHRA Pro Stock class history was made during last weekend’s Nationals held at Las Vegas….

Tanner Gray, a third generation racer who is only 17 years old, became the youngest Pro Stock winner ever when he raced his Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro to victory during NHRA’s Denso Spark Plugs Nationals.

Antron Brown piloted his Matco Tools dragster to the Top Fuel victory as did Tommy Johnsson Jr in Funny Car at the conclusion for the the 18th annual event which was the fourth event of 24 on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

In the Pro Stock final round Tanner, who is son to Shane Gray and grandson to Johnny Gray used a run of 6.681 secs @ 206..61 to defeat Bo Butner and his Jim Butner’s Auto Chevy Camaro on a holeshot in the finals. Butner ran a quicker 6.678 at 206.76 but his reaction time of .088 at the start was too slow for Gray’s .010.

“I can’t thank everybody enough,” Gray said. “My crew is definitely the reason I’m here. I do a small part. This was something (drive Pro Stock cars) I wanted to do since I was real young and I finally got the opportunity to do it. When I started this deal I told my dad I wanted to be the youngest Pro Stock winner. To be able to do that feels really cool.”

Tanner’s win did help to avenge his father Shane’s final round loss to Greg Anderson in the previous day’s running of the K&N Horsepower Challenge event – an annual and lucrative affair for Pro Stock class racers. Anderson that $50,000 first place payday — it was the 6th time he had won that speciality event.

Gray is now fourth in the points standings after taking on Drew Skillman, Greg Anderson and defending world champ Jason Line before reaching the finals. Butner lined up against Alan Prusiensky, two-time champ Erica Enders and veteran Jeg Coughlin en route to his finals appearance.

In Top Fuel Brown, who won the event in 2016, raced to a 3.747-second pass at 321.04 mph to defeat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tony Schumacher who ran a 3.809 at 325.14 in his U.S. Army dragster. This is Brown’s 46th career Top Fuel victory, and first of the season. It was also Don Schumacher Racing’s 300th team win.

Today was tough battles,” Brown said. “When you race two of your teammates you know you got a battle on your hands because you all have the same quality parts. And when you go up there you have to throw everything up there. Especially with Tony he hasn’t been an eight-time champion for nothing buddy he knows how to race. We had to push hard.”

Brown, who has been racing Top Fuel for 10 years, has won a race every year of his Top Fuel career. He is the only racer in NHRA history to have a win in 10 consecutive seasons.

He defeated Scott Palmer, No. 1 qualifier Steve Torrence and two-time 2017 event winner Leah Pritchett en route to the finals. Schumacher faced Terry McMillen and Doug Kalitta before seeing Brown in the final round.

In Funny Car, Johnson Jr. claimed his first victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 2001 when he outran rookie Jonnie Lindberg with a 3.933 pass at 323.66 in his Make-A-Wish Dodge Charger R/T. It is his 15th career win and first of the season. Lindberg pushed his Head Racing Toyota Camry to a 4.016 at 302.14 in his second consecutive runner-up effort in 2017.

“Today was a pretty trying today,” Johnson Jr. said. “It was pretty hot. Probably the hottest track we’ve seen this season yet. The guys did a great job. When we came out first round and were low ET by at least three hundredths I thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a good day.’ This is just a great facility. When I come in the gate I have a good feeling because I’ve had some success here, a win prior to this, and a couple runner-up finishes.”

Johnson Jr. pushed past Jim Campbell, Robert Hight and 16-time world champion John Force before facing Jonnie Lindberg in the finals. Lindberg defeated Cruz Pedregon, Jack Beckman and Gary Densham before falling to Johnson Jr., who moves to second in the points standings. Lindberg is now eighth.

The 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continues at the 30th annual NHRA SpringNationals April 21-23 at Royal Purple Raceway.

The Lucas Oil Lowdown (Final Round summary)

Top Fuel Harley — Jay Turner, Dixie, 6.460, 215.10 def. Mike Pelrine, Harley, 7.433, 138.31.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Garrett Bateman, 5.384, 271.24 def. Casey Grisel, 8.195, 112.59.

Top Alcohol Funny Car– Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.547, 265.17 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Competition Eliminator — Alan Ellis, ’23-T Ford, 6.535, 187.89 def. Tony Mandella, Chevy S-10, 8.490, 155.45.

Super Stock– Mike Loge, Plymouth Barracuda, 11.549, 113.04 def. Tim Hall, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Chris Hall, Chevy Camaro, 11.013, 94.94 def. Phil Mandella Jr., Chevy Chevelle, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Ryan Herem, Dragster, 9.056, 153.21 def. Luke Bogacki, Dragster, 9.049, 167.24.

Super Gas</B> — Rick Cates, Chevy Corvette, 10.155, 138.20 def. Tim Parker, Chevy Camaro, 11.894, 118.82.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Chuck Phelps, Dragster, 6.603, 200.32 def. Kyle Seipel, Dragster, 6.941, 197.36.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Dean Hall, Chevy Corvette, 7.295, 188.89 def. Ed Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 7.160, 192.28.

Posted with files by Sara Slaughter and Bruce Biegler

All photos by Bruce Biegler

To view additional photos from the NHRA Denso Spark Plugs Nationals visit our photo gallery : HERE (Coming Soon)