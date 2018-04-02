VP Racing Fuels announces that Peter Coleman of Birmingham, U.K. has been named Business Development Consultant for Europe…..

Coleman has extensive sales & marketing experience with the international brands STP and Armor All and most recently as Brand Manager for Bridgestone. “Between their winning back to back Isle of Man TT’s with Michael Dunlop or their technical partnership with M Sport I’m joining VP at a very exciting time,” Coleman commented. “With its winning range of fuels, additives and accessories, VP has a lot to offer and I’m looking forward to promoting the brand throughout Europe. It’s a real pleasure to continue my work in the motorsport fuels industry.”

“Adding Peter to the VP’s International team will certainly be an asset,” Marc Wesler, VP Racing Fuels International Sales Manager stated. “His professional experiences, combined with his enthusiasm for racing and the VP brand, will be a big win for VP and our EU customer base. We look forward to future growth across the European market.”

VP is the official fuel of Santa Pod Raceway, The Irish Drift Championships, The British Drift Championships, and the EDRS European Drag Racing Series.

About VP Racing Fuels — VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. In North America, VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Watkins Glen Raceway, Lime Rock Park, Sebring International, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP Hi-Performance Lubricants; VP PowerWash™; and VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. VP’s most recent diversification efforts include the introduction of VP Hi-Performance Lubricants in conjunction with the launch of quick lube facilities branded VP Racing FASTLUBE™.”

More information is available online at: VPRacingFuels.com