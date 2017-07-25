Some special deserving recognition for Sportsman Ace’s recent 100th NHRA Victory Powered by VP’s C12™…..

Western New York’s Dan Fletcher became just the third NHRA racer to earn 100 national event victories when he recently claimed the Super Street title at the recent Fallen Patriots NHRA Route 66 Nationals.

With the win, Fletcher joins John Force (148 wins) and Frank Manzo (105) as the only drivers in history to hit the century mark. In assessing his achievement, Fletcher singled out VP Racing Fuels as a recurring theme through each of his wins.

“I’ve used VP Racing Fuels exclusively for over 20 years,” said Fletcher. “Simply put, the proven power and consistency of the product is what it takes to get the job done. Every Dan Fletcher Racing vehicle runs on VP C12, and every Wally on the shelf has been fueled by VP. I demand the best and so should any racer who competes to win.”

“We congratulate Dan Fletcher on his milestone win and are proud to play a part in his success,” said VP’s Director of Marketing, Donato Bonacquisto. “Support for Sportsman drag racing has been a hallmark of VP Racing Fuels since its inception, and Dan represents the best aspects of the sport.”

Fletcher’s first career win came more than two decades ago at the 1994 Columbus event when he defeated four-time champ and future Pro Stock racer Greg Stanfield in the final. Buoyed by his first win, Fletcher decided to embark on a cross-country trip from his home in upstate New York to the Western Swing events in Denver, Sonoma, and Seattle. Fletcher swept all three of those titles and a short time later, made the bold decision to quit his 9-5 job at Xerox in order to become a full-time touring NHRA Sportsman drag racer. During his career, Fletcher has won three national championships, two in Super Stock and one in Comp Eliminator.

Since his first win in 1994, Fletcher has managed to win at least one event each season including a career-best nine wins in 2012. Fletcher is also one of just six drivers to win in six different classes with victories in Comp, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, and Super Street. He has also won races at 22 different facilities, including all of the current national event venues except for Norwalk and Epping.

Competing against the best drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Fletcher has beaten 23 different national champions in final rounds, including Kevin Helms, Jimmy DeFrank, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Stanfield, and Jeff Taylor.

About VP Racing Fuels

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Formula Drift, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP PowerWash™ and more. VP also recently launched VP Racing FASTLUBE quick lube facilities. In addition, VP markets VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. More information is available online at VPRacingFuels.com.

Posted by Tim Hogue

DragRaceCanada File Photos