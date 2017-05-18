Scheduled drag racing at Toronto Motorsports Park this weekend features a real “broad band” for racing fans…

Headlined by the breathtaking smoke, fire and 500 KPH (300 MPH) performances of the Northern Warrior and Terminator Jet Dragsters, the Victoria Day Weekend Drags, May 19-21 at Toronto Motorsports Park In Cayuga, Ontario, promise to deliver an outstanding weekend experience that includes free camping with the purchase of weekend general admission to the event.



Making their first appearance of 2017 on the quarter-mile (400 metre) racing course are the always crowd-pleasing Pro Modifieds. Modeled after production cars ranging from the 1950’s to modern day muscle cars, these highly modified, custom built machines produce smoky burnouts and speeds of more than 400 KPH (250 MPH) with horsepower provided by a supercharged, nitrous or turbocharged engine combination.

Top Alcohol Funny Cars will also bring their historic racing lineage to the event, with speeds in excess of 400 KPH (250 MPH). Best known for their hinged carbon fiber bodies, which allow the driver and crew to access the engine and drivers compartment prior to competition, and their unpredictable nature on the track, these cars were made famous in the 1960’s when competitors began to heavily modify production vehicles, thus having them referred to as “funny looking cars”. The name stuck.



Supporting the event will be the 1/8th mile racing action of Outlaw 10.5, plus the best sportsman racing action in the country, which will include the NAPA Ultimate Showdown Series and its Top Dragster and Top Sportsman competitors, as well as the Race Cayuga Sportsman Series and CAN-AM Stock/Super Stock Series.



Putting the topper on each day of competition is the inclusion of live entertainment each night in the trackside bar.



About Toronto Motorsports Park:

From its humble beginnings in 1954 as a Sunday-only drag racing facility, while still operating as an active air field known as Kohler Airstrip, Toronto Motorsports Park has strategically developed into one of North America’s most prosperous motorsports entertainment venues.

Toronto Motorsports Park, located near Cayuga, Ontario, Canada, has a diverse facility, currently housing an NHRA sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip, a challenging and versatile three kilometre road course and a handlebar gripping motocross track. The availability to so many world-class tracks has led to the development of several facility operated events, as well as high demand from third-party event organizers to rent the facility.

Track run programs and events at current include, the Exotic Dream Car Experience, F-2000 Driving Experience, motorcycle and car lapping, instructional courses, Take it to the Track drag racing events for street cars and motorcycles, and TMP’s signature drag racing event, the Canadian Nitro Nationals, held on Canada Day weekend annually.

