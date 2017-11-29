Officials have confirmed the 2018 event dates for NHRA’s very popular co-production Hot Rod Heritage Series….

The series, in its eleventh season, includes classes for front engine dragsters, altereds and gassers, and is highlighted by the nitro burning Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars.



The season opener moves back to famed Auto Club Famoso Raceway and the 60th Good Vibrations March Meet, March 1-4 in Bakersfield, Calif., followed by the Nostalgia Reunion at Sacramento (Calif.) Raceway in early April. The series then heads north for the first of two stops at Firebird Raceway in Boise, Idaho, the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor with a second stop at Sacramento Raceway slated for June 9-10, a Friday-Saturday night event.

The series benefits the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum presented by Automobile Club of Southern California through a pair of Hot Rod Reunions that are produced by the Museum. The Holley National Hot Rod Reunion presented by AAA Insurance at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ky., is the first on the schedule slated for June 14-16, with the addition of the Funny Car class for Heritage Series points. The popular California Hot Rod Reunion presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California will conclude the series, Oct. 19-21 at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield.



The Nostalgia Funny Car event at Rocky Mountain Raceways moves to a May date with Sacramento Raceways hosting their second event and their Nitro Night of Fire on June 9-10. Mission Raceway Park in Mission, B.C. will host the Funny Car class at its NHRA Lucas Oil National Open July 22-23 before the series heads back to Firebird for its traditional Nightfire Nationals event that features both the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories in August.

Osage Tulsa Raceway Park plays host to the Top Fuel and A/Fuel racers on Sept. 21-22 during their annual Nostalgia Nitro Nationals.

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series consists of two nitro categories — Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car — and two groups of additional classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, and Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator I, Nostalgia Eliminator II, Nostalgia Eliminator III, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod eliminator. Racers in each class will run a combination of events at which they will score points toward the championships.



The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for those enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.

Good Vibrations March Meet Auto Club Famoso Mar. 1-4 TF/FC/Groups 1&2

Nostalgia Reunion Sacramento Raceway April 6-7 Groups 1&2

NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Firebird Raceway May 4-6 FC

Heritage Nostalgia Drags Wild Horse Pass Motorsports May 5-6 Groups 1&2

Summer Kick Off Rocky Mountain Raceways May 25-26 FC

Nitro Night of Fire Sacramento Raceway June 9-10 Groups 1&2

Holley National Hot Rod Reunion Beech Bend Raceway June 14-16 TF/FC

NHRA Lucas Oil National Open Mission Raceway Park July 21-22 FC

Pepsi Nightfire Nationals Firebird Raceway Aug. 9-12 TF/FC

Nostalgia Nitro Nationals Osage Tulsa Raceway Park Sept. 21-22 TF/A-Fuel

California Hot Rod Reunion Auto Club Famoso Oct. 19-21 TF/FC/Group 1

Classes Key

TF – Nostalgia Top Fuel (will count all 5 events for points)

FC – Nostalgia Funny Car (will count 6 of 7 events for points)

Group 1 – A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, 7.0 Eliminator (A/Fuel will count 5 of 6 events for points)

Group 2 – NE 1, NE 2, NE 3, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, Hot Rod

