Lady Pro racers came ever to close to a clean sweep at NHRA New England!….

Brittany Force raced to the Top Fuel victory during the fifth annual NHRA New England Nationals held at scenic New England Dragway.

2X NHRA World Champion Erica Enders won in Pro Stock and Courtney Force placed runner in the Funny Car class when Matt Hagan edged by her in that championship final round. The New England Nationals was the ninth of 24 events for the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Force earned the fourth victory of her career and first of the season with a pass of 3.716 seconds at 328.62 mph in her Monster Energy dragster to defeat Antron Brown who ran a 3.728 at 327.98 in his Matco Tools dragster in the final round.

“We figured things out in Topeka and I felt like we had our team back so we knew our first win would be right around the corner,” Force said. “The key to it all is our team sticking together and not giving up, and it definitely paid dividends today.”

Force qualified second for the event and defeated Steve Chrisman, Troy Coughlin Jr., Shawn Langdon and Brown on her way to the victory. Force now sits at sixth in the points standings and is the fifth Top Fuel winner of the season. Brown defeated Shawn Reed, Scott Palmer and points leader Leah Pritchett before reaching his fourth final round of the season.

Hagan powered to the 25th victory of his career and third of the season with a 3.897 pass at 332.59 in his Mopar Express Lane Dodge Charger Funny Car to defeat Courtney Force who ran a 3.927 at 332.34 in her Advance Auto Parts Chevy Camaro.

“I knew we had a great racecar today and the conditions were great so we knew we were better than our qualifying times,” Hagan said. “Everything went the way it should have today, and things seemed to fall in place for us.”

After qualifying fourth, he defeated 16-time world champion John Force, Del Worsham and teammate Tommy Johnson Jr. before facing off with Courtney Force in the final. Hagan won the first two events of the season in Pomona and Phoenix and currently sits second in the points standings behind teammate Ron Capps who ended a four-race win streak when he fell to C. Force in the semifinal round.

Courtney Force’s runner-up finish was an amazing event accomplishment for her JFR team which bounced back strongly from a very major and violent top end engine explosion which happened in the first qualifying session.

Former Pro Stock world champion Enders secured her 22nd career victory and first since the fall Las Vegas event in 2015 with a 6.534 at 213.16 in her Elite Motorsports Chevy Camaro to defeat rookie Tanner Gray who ran a 6.550 at 212.06 in his Gray Motorsports Chevy Camaro.

For Erica’s team it was her first win within the new EFI era for the Pro Stock class.

“Today is a culmination of everything that happened over the past year and a half, since 2016 was tough for us,” said Enders of the importance of today’s victory. “It’s so awesome to have a team that has my back and it is absolutely the reason why I am able to drive the way I drive.”

Enders now sits at sixth in the standings and is the seventh different Pro Stock winner of the season. After qualifying second, Enders defeated reigning world champion Jason Line and points leader Bo Butner before knocking off Gray. Gray lined up against Val Smeland and Drew Skillman before reaching his third final round of the season.

The event’s weekend racing card also included some added attraction eliminators featuring Top Fuel Harley, Pro Stock Snowmobile and for the first time ever in NHRA national event racing – the X275 category — those Final round results were:

Top Fuel Harley — Tii Tharpe, Dixie, 6.248, 227.96 def. Rickey House, Harley, 6.464, 212.90.

Pro Stock Snowmobile — Frank Berard Jr, Ski-Doo, 8.354, 152.85 def. Tiina Duncanson, Mach Z, 8.363, 155.90.

X275 — Dean Marinis, Ford Mustang, 4.462, 164.03 def. Robert Baptista, Chevy Camaro, 5.369, 125.67.

The Lucas Oil Lowdown (Final Round Results)

Super Stock — Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, 9.736, 136.68 def. Bryan Worner, Camaro, 10.184, 129.34.

Stock Eliminator — David Ficacci, Chevy Camaro, 10.197, 113.72 def. Thomas Auger, Dodge, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Rich Dorr, Dragster, 8.892, 171.23 def. Raymond Fredricks, Dragster, 8.871, 174.62.

Super Gas — John Labbous Jr, Chevy Corvette, 9.922, 163.93 def. Chuck Rothermel, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.914, 163.10.

Super Street — Brian Sawyer, Chevy Camaro, 10.982, 140.28 def. Karri Khoury, Chevy Truck, 10.921, 142.03.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Deborah DiGenova, Dragster, 6.826, 194.60 def. Scott Hall, Dragster, 6.191, 219.65.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — John Benoit, Chevy Corvette, 6.444, 213.03 def. Matt Harper, Pontiac Grand Prix, 7.441, 178.73.

Posted with files by NHRA Communications and Bruce Biegler

Photos by Bruce Biegler – Steve Embling – Dave DeAngelis

Visit DragRaceCanada’s New England Event photo gallery : HERE (Coming soon)