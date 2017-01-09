Drag Racing’s Pro level 1/8th circuit racing will have two potentially conflicting circuits in 2017…

And that for drag racing fans, will be an interesting storyline to follow this coming season. Both the PDRA (Professional Drag Racing Association) and the ADRL (American Drag Racing League) have revealed their 2017 race schedules – posing a larger looming question as to whether one or both of them can survive?

Fans will recall that the ADRL bowed out of existence following the 2012 season under a cloud of controversy and racing politics and for sure there is some remaining reside from all that.

During the interim — the PDRA series after first interveening in 2014 — has since became both a solid alternative and now a fixture for this genre of drag racing.

The first question on many fans minds – is where will the race teams in fact go – and what series will they support? While there is for sure good volumes of Pro Mod type class and fast door slammer vehicles out there — a question does loom — because each circuit showcases almost identical classes of competition – will there in fact be enough team participation for both circuits to ultimately thrive?

Both the PDRA and ADRL have revealed their series schedules (see releases below) and it’s important to note there are in fact shifts in race track alliances and also significant direct head-to-head conflicting race dates.

PDRA Season Release:

The PDRA (Professional Drag Racers Association) has announced the 2017 PDRA Tour schedule. The 2017 Tour consists of eight events beginning in March and ending again for the World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park, October 20-21. The PDRA will visit familiar stops from the last three seasons, but will also venture to promising new territories including famed Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are thrilled with the schedule we’ve put together for 2017,” stated Harris. “We worked diligently to put together a schedule that would benefit our racers, sponsors, and tracks. We are confident that 2017 will be our best year yet, and releasing the schedule today was just a taste of that. Each of these markets have a strong Pro Mod fan base and welcome the PDRA with open arms, excited for their event next year.”

The PDRA’s fourth season will continue the Friday/Saturday race format. The 2017 Tour will kick off at South Georgia Motorsports Park, March 10-11. March 31-April 1 the PDRA returns to GALOT Motorsports Park, the only track to hold two PDRA events in 2017. The second stop at GALOT Motorsports Park will be September 8-9. The Legendary Darlington Dragway, under new ownership by PDRA race team Pee Dee Fleet Racing, has undergone many updates and is well-prepared to host the PDRA May 19-20. Then the PDRA will make a return to Maryland International Raceway June 2-3. The final half of the PDRA season brings back many familiar tracks, but one face completely new to an professional eighth-mile series tour. Lucas Oil Raceway will host the PDRA July 14-15 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park is the next stop, August 11-12. After the second GALOT Motorsports Park event on the tour, the World Finals will wrap up at Virginia Motorsports Park.

The PDRA has continued growth throughout its three year tenure. The 2017 schedule will continue to facilitate that growth thanks to the top-quality facilities and strong markets.

The 2017 PDRA Tour Schedule:

March 10-11 South Georgia Motorsports Park, Cecil, GA

March 31-April 1 GALOT Motorsports Park, Benson, NC

May 19-20 The Legendary Darlington Dragway, Darlington, SC

June 2-3 Maryland International Raceway, Budds Creek, MD

July 14-15 Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

August 11-12 Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

September 8-9 GALOT Motorsports Park, Benson, NC

October 20-21 Virginia Motorsports Park, Dinwiddie, VA

ADRL’s Season Release:

Officials from the American Drag Racing League have unveiled their 2017 ADRL Tour schedule. The eight race tour will kick off in March in Florida and finish up the first weekend of November in St. Louis.

“I want to personally thank each and every track owner and manager that has reached out since it was announced that the ADRL would be returning in 2017,” said ADRL President and CEO Kenny Nowling. “It’s been incredibly difficult to have to narrow it down to just eight races when there were so many quality racing facilities wanting an ADRL national event for next year. Ultimately, the decision came down to two things, what was in the best interest of our racers and the ADRL from a business standpoint and which tracks had been loyal to the ADRL through good times and bad. In the end I couldn’t be happier with the finished product.”

2017 ADRL TOUR SCHEDULE



March 10-11 ADRL Sunshine Drags Track/Location TBA

April 8-9 ADRL Spring Drags Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham NC

May 19-20 ADRL Dragpalooza Royal Purple Raceway, Houston TX

June 2-3 ADRL Gateway Drags Gateway Motorsports Park, St. Louis MO

June 30-July 1 ADRL Summer Drags US 131 Motorsports Park, Martin MI

September 8-9 ADRL U.S. Drags Track/Location TBA October 6-7

ADRL Memphis Drags Memphis International Raceway, Memphis TN

November 3-4 ADRL Dragstock XII Gateway Motorsports Park, St. Louis TN

Bruce Biegler