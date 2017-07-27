Some more mid-summer tidbits highlighting successes and developments from within Canadian drag racing….
Wow at Woodburn! — After coming so close just a few weeks ago we can safely now report that Delta’s BC’s Shawn Cowie is the quickest and fastest Blown TAD in drag racing history! During the recent LODRS race held at Woodburn Oregon recently Shawn clocked in at 5.165 secs at 280.54 mph during round one of eliminations. Although Cowie’s team did lose the final round to Joey Severence – that performance math was for sure the headlines of the race!
Epic at Epping — New Brunswick-based Trevor Ervin notched himself a very convincing win in Stock eliminator during last weekend’s LODRS race held at New England Dragway. Ervin raced his B/SA ’70 Nova past 80 other class entries to win the event. He had qualified #3 with a -1.003 secs and topped Joe Santangelo in the championship final round.
A First for Canada — Western Canadian-based racer Chris Krozser (Leduc Alberta) has earned the distinction of becoming the very first Canadian to race a COPO Camaro. Krozser, who previously raced in Top Dragster, acquired his machine in late 2016 via the bid process from a dealer in Niagara Falls NY. This 2016 model is #58 of the 69 COPOs produced for that year. Chris’s 427 CID naturally aspirated vehicle will be raced in Stock eliminator as a FS/B or /C. Chris will remain mostly in test mode this summer as he hones his skills towards a targeted bigger presence within NHRA Lucas Oil Divisional action in 2018.
Charlie Clicks! — In early July Renfrew Ontario’s Charlie Kenopic (who is one of Canada’s top rated 9.90 class drivers) scored in NHRA Division One LODRS race action winning Super Gas at the points race held at Lebanon Valley NY. After first winning five rounds of competition, Kenopic wheeled his ’63 Corvette past Jason Kenny’s Corvette in the all Canada final round taking the stripe by a 9.906 to 9.925 secs margin.
Post and photos by Bruce Biegler