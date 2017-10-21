Additional snapshots & developments within and affecting Canadian drag racing presented by Charles Jones Industrial….
“Otto-Matic” Victory — Mission Raceway’s very hard to win Canada West Doorslammers season series title went to this Chevy Cavalier driven by Otto Schute (from Black Creek BC). Otto, who’s racing family has a very proud and long history as track competitor’s at Mission (near 30 years), prevailed in that popular Zacharias Investments-presented category season chase. He had a season high 577 points tally to win by a healthy margin over 2nd place finisher – Mike Bedsworth. Otto’s 2004 model Cavailer features a chassis by Rick Jones and a Sunset Racecraft motor program.
First Score for Flyin’ Ryan – In a true testament to drag racing dedication, Edmonton’s Ryan Bell collected his much deserved first ever win within the demanding NMCA West fast street car racing circuit. Ryan raced his ’76 model Corvette to victory during the 6th Annual Mickey Thompson NMCA West Coast World Finals at Auto Club Dragway in Fontana, CA. Previously he had four runner-up finishes with his Corvette racing in the Lucas Oil presented Ultra Street Car 1/8th mile category. Ryan ran a final round 5.218 secs at 133.95 mph to score at the race for which he was also credited with low ET at 5.157 secs. (Watch for a feature on “Flyin’ Ryan” coming this off-season on DragRaceCanada.)
Coming Attractions — This summer, Western Canadian drag racing fans did get a glimpse of some interesting machines coming soon to Canadian drag strips. Alberta-based Ryan McQueen and Andy Beauchemin are both on the verge of giving fans something pretty special beginning in 2018. McQueen (top) hand constructed a remarkably unique twin-jet engine powered “Supercar” which has two Rolls Royce Viper motors (18,000 HP) and Beauchemin, who is very well known for his antics on his “Joker” nitro-burning Top Fuel Harley will add this AA/FA to his racing equation. (DragRaceCanada will have a in-depth feature on Andy to – also coming soon this off-season!)
Post by Bruce Biegler