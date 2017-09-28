Presented by RAD Torque Systems — snapshots of some great Canadian racers and cars at last weekend’s NHRA Dodge Nationals in PA….
Super creative Nova Scotia-based brothers John and Allyn Armstrong were again entered at Maple Grove Raceway. Allyn qualified his L/A Opel GT in Comp and John ran his ’69 Corvette in GT/AA trim in Super Stock at the event.
Tyler Scott and the rest of the Harmon HVS/Kardiac Kids team had yet another strong performance in NHRA. The team qualified #6 but lost a heartbreaking holeshot decision to Dan Pomponio in round #1 – 5.633 secs to 5.631 secs.
Maritimes-based racer Brian Oakes did this lengthly (but crowd pleasing) wheel stand in round #2 which unfortunately took him out of Super Stock competition
Al Moeser had another driving stint in the powerful injected nitro car owned by Quebec’s Daniel Mercier. Al qualified #19 – but lost out to Dan Page in round one.
Veteran racer Fred Thibeault (Middleton NS) qualified his B/SA Camaro #8 (-.916) – but lost out in round two of Stock eliminator.
Quebec’s Richard Grenier once again ran his very unique ’33 Willys at the MGR event. Grenier’s machine (which is Mopar-powered) broke out in round #2 of Super Gas.
As he most often does – Kingston’s Jason Kenny ran two classes in national event competition. His S/G Corvette lost in round two but he did go to the 4th round in Super Comp.
We like this well prepped 1987 Cavalier raced in Super Gas by Jeffery Keyuk from Ashton Ontario
Trevor Irvin (from Nerepis NS) tried his hand again in Stock with his ’70 Nova. Irvin who had recently won at the NHRA divisional level – had a red-light foul in round #2.
New Brunswick’s Dwight Cummings raced his great looking ’57 Corvette in Super Gas.
Quebec’s Alain Cauchon towed down from Drummondville and had a 2nd round finish driving his GT/LA ’05 Sunfire in Super Stock racing.
Winner Winner – Chicken Dinner! Stoney Creek’s Jeff Veale was for sure the top Canadian racer news maker at the Dodge Nationals – bursting though for his first ever NHRA national event win!
Photos by Bruce Biegler – Steve Embling – Dave DeAngelis
To view many more event photos from the NHRA Dodge Nationals event visit our co-production photo gallery: HERE