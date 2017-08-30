We said it before — but it’s worth repeating — the NMCA brand of drag racing may very well be the best value out there…

DragRaceCanada was once again privileged to attend a major NMCA sanctioned event last weekend. The industry leading drag racing sub-culture circuit was in action at the fabulous “house that Bill built” — Summit Motorsports Park — in Norwalk Ohio. That premium facility hosted the 5th of 6 events for NMCA’s 2017 calendar year – the 16th Annual Honeywell Garrett NMCA All-American Nationals.

This entertaining stop which showcased a wide variety and some of the creme-du-la-creme for North American’s “fast door cars” was pretty darn sensational both from a performance and participant perspective.

Drag racing was presented in 20+ categories with the NMCA’s marquee classes, VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod and small tired Mickey Thompson Radial Wars, VP Racing Fuels Street Outlaw and Edelbrock Xtreme Street headlining. The event did include the latest round for the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series which features the quickest and fastest LS and LT-based cars in North America and also included two different eliminators exclusive to Cobra Jet Mustangs, including the ’17 edition Ford Performance CJ Showdown, presented by Diversified Products Marketing.

An added fan attraction over of the weekend was some celebrity appearances by TV’s Street Outlaw’s Stars – BoostedGT and his turbocharged ’03 SVT Mustang, Kayla Morton and her ’05 Mustang, and Derek with his ’86 Silver Unit Camaro.

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Bruce Biegler & Steve Embling