Ron Capps raced his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T to his fourth consecutive Funny Car victory this season at the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Park Topeka.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) were also winners in their respective categories at the eighth event of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule.

Defending world champion Capps raced to a 3.924-second pass at 321.42 mph to defeat teammate and No. 1 qualifier, Matt Hagan, in his Mopar Express Lane Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car. Capps is the first driver since Robert Hight in 2012 to have four consecutive wins in a single season.

“I’m just the luckiest dude in the world,” Capps stated. “I had nothing to do with it I just stepped on the gas at the right time and held the car together in the right lane. We’ve won a championship for a reason and we’ve won four in a row together for a reason. Everyone just gels together.”

Capps battled past Cruz Pedregon, Courtney Force and Robert Hight en route to the finals. Hagan, who set both ends of the national record on Saturday with a pass of 3.802 at 338.85, squared up against Jack Wyatt, J.R. Todd and teammate Jack Beckman before falling to Capps in the final round.

In Top Fuel, three-time and defending world champion Brown raced to his first career victory at Heartland Park Topeka, second of this season and 63rd of his career in his Matco Tools dragster. His pass of 3.709 at 332.75 defeated the losing pass of 3.836 at 256.70 of Steve Torrence in his Capco Contractors dragster.

“The competition has been so tight that you have to run these cars on edge every lap,” Brown said. “We kept our head down and stayed poised. We went out there and raced our hearts out. It feels real good to win here at Topeka. I’ve been wanting to win here for so long.”

Before entering the final round, Brown defeated Kebin Kinsley, Shawn Langdon and teammate Leah Pritchett. Torrence piloted his dragster past Mike Salinas, Brittany Force, who set the national speed record of 333.96, and Clay Millican to make it to his fourthfinal round appearance this season.

In Pro Stock, Gray clenched the second Wally of his rookie season when Jeg Coughlin Jr. red lit during the final round. Gray powered his Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro to a 6.580 pass at 210.87.

“I felt like I was pretty consistent all day,” Gray stated. “My guys gave me a great racecar. I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for them. They put a lot of hard work into this new car. There’s no doubt we have a championship caliber team. ”

Gray raced past Drew Skillman, Greg Anderson and Vincent Nobile before entering the final round. Coughlin Jr. defeated Deric Kramer, Alan Johnson and the No. 1 qualifier Bo Butner on his way to the finals.

First Win Comes Fast!

In just his fifth class start, fast street car genre crossover racer Stevie Jackson powered to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series win. The weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by the Real Pro Mod Association, was the fifth of 12 events this season.

The final was a rematch from the event in Atlanta and marked the third consecutive final round appearance for points leader Mike Castellana. Jackson, who has built a sizable fan following after ample success in the eighth-mile radial tire world, had a better reaction time and was able to hold off Castellana for the win. Jackson posted a winning time of 5.794-seconds at 248.48 to the trailing time of 5.857 at 250.64.

This was the second final round for Jackson who made his NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Series debut in Gainesville.

“It’s just as special as I thought it’d be,” Jackson said. “I honestly didn’t think it’d come this quickly. The guys we were racing were an awesome team. We’ve got good funding and really good support behind me. Sheik Abdula is an absolute dream boss to race for. In the good times and bad times he’s with us. Everybody that’s over there in Bahrain, I told you we were gonna get ’em.”

The Lucas Oil Lowdown (Final round results)

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie (Surrey BC), 5.215, 277.54 def. Rachel Meyer, 5.883, 260.66.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — John Lombardo Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.261, 263.05 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 9.229, 111.41.

Top Fuel Harley — Mike Scott (Calgary AB), Weekend, 6.318, 223.54 def. Jay Turner, Triple J, 6.339, 221.38.

Super Stock — Jason DeForrest, Chevy Cavalier, 9.164, 144.57 def. Pete Peery, Pontiac Sunfire, 9.461, 141.68.

Stock Eliminator — Jeff Lopez, Chevy Camaro, 9.200, 147.34 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.519, 120.91.

Super Comp — Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.907, 165.60 def. James Repka, Dragster, 8.883, 167.97.

Super Gas — Roger Warren, Chevy Corvette, 9.901, 162.22 def. Jim Repka, Chevy Camaro, 9.882, 162.55.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Afton Swanson, Dragster, 6.202, 219.08 def. Larry Piper, Dragster, 6.399, 211.00.

The next stop for the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is the fifth annual NHRA New England Nationals June 2-4 at New England Dragway.

Posted with files by NHRA Communications

Photos courtesy of NHRA and Richard Shute (Auto Imagery)