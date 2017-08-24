A photo essay highlighting Canadian drag racers from NHRA’s Lucas Oil Nationals held at scenic Brainerd Minnesota….
Medicine Hat Alberta-based Darrell Dietz had his best finish yet in NHRA national event competition. Darrell took his FSS/C classed Cobra Jet all the way to the Super Stock final round before a red-light foul start ended his bid versus Eric Bell. Prior to that Dietz had qualified #10 and won five rounds.
“The Bull” owned by Manitoba’s Clif Bakx and driven by Gord Gingles came close to winning for the 2X at BIR. The 2013 Lucas Oil Nationals champs qualified #1 (5.283 secs) and advanced to the final only to have the tires shake the parachute out versus Justin Ashley in the all injected nitro finale.
Thunder Bay’s Rob Meservier entered again his wicked looking ’68 Chevelle in TS at BIR. Rob qualified #3 at 6.882 secs with his potent nitrous assisted machine.
Western Canadian Super Stock icon Don Thomas had another great event effort with his Spruce Grove AB-based GT/JA Pontiac. Don went to the “final four” before losing out to fellow Canuck – Darrell Dietz.
The very talented husband and wife team of Tom and Donna Patterson (Lorette MB) both ran well at the event. Tom took his Super Gas Corvette to the 4th round on Sunday while Donna won two rounds in Top Dragster.
NHRA Division Five power Scott McVey was the only Canadian car entered in TAFC at Brainerd. Scott qualified #6 (5.600 secs) but was upset by Bill Bernard in round #1.
The province of Saskatchewan was represented by two Olds Achieva cars entered in Super Stock with James Nicol (Pilot Butte) and Sheldon Erfle (Saskatoon) on the event entry list.
Texan Alan Bradshaw again drove the Winnipeg-based Doucette Racing car in TAD. The team qualified #6 before losing out in highly competitive match to eventual winner Justin Ashley in round #2 (5.241 secs to 5.272 secs).
Alberta’s Bob Gullett – who won last years NHRA Finals out at Pomona – entered his G/S Nova from Calgary but was a first round victim during eliminations this time.
Winnipeg’s Wally Stelmach was the fastest Canadian car entered in the TD category. Wally hit a quick 6.357 secs to Q#2 – but had a red-light in round #2.
Darrell Butler was a popular fan entry in Top Sportsman with his outrageous supercharged Chevy S-10. The Manitoba based “Insanity” machine lost out to Ontario’s Rob Meservier in the first round.
Kevin Dyck – who had won the weekend before at BIR during the prelude Lucas Oil Divisional race – again entered machines for both Super Gas and Super Comp racing.
Daryl Forrest (from St. Andrews MB) ran his great looking TD at the event. Forrest qualified #8 and advanced to the 2nd round.
Arthur Thibert towed in from Tilbury Ontario to race his M/SA 1980 Malibu in Stock eliminator.
Regina’s David Senkow did some entertaining burnouts with his 1990 Ford Probe during Super Gas class racing.
Brandon’s Jeff Crooks also entered two cars at the Lucas Oil Nationals – including this slick looking Top Dragster.
Posted by Bruce Biegler — All Photos by Jim Kampmann