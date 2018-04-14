Drag Racing’s wildly popular PDRA circuit opened for season business recently and featured some great Canadian racer participation…
Here is a photo highlight package from the PDRA’s East Coast Spring Nationals event held in North Carolina, courtesy of valued DragRaceCanada contributing photographers Steve and Eric Embling.
“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” — Hats off to Woodbridge Ontario’s John Carinci who had a nice early season score with his outrageous Corvette. After qualifying #2 John defeated all contenders in the event’s Outlaw 10.5 feature — that included both low ET and top speed for the category : 3.957 secs and 200.38 mph!
Mississauga’s Phil Sliskovic was a finalist in the Outlaw 10.5 class (losing to Carinci on a red-light). Phil’s unreal ’68 Camaro qualified #1 with a 3.984 secs.
The pride of Saskatoon – Mike Gondziola — raced his crown jewel C7 at the PDRA opener. But Mike did have issues and was a DNQ for the event’s tough Pro Boost field – this time out.
British Columbians Terry Schweigert (Abbotsford) and Burke Forrester (Fort St. John) had their team’s Suzukis entered for PX Motorcycle. Terry (top) qualified #1 at 4.029 secs and had the best finish of the two – going to the semi final round.
Eastern Canadian Napa Ultimate Showdown Series circuit regular – Kyle Harris (Buford ON) — got his season off to a very positive start. Kyle went to the semi final round within the event’s very demanding Elite TD eliminator. Over the weekend he had a best time of 3.82 secs at 191.80 mph in his Charles Jones Industrial backed altered.
Toronto-based restaurant owner/operator Raymond Commisso entered his potent Chevy Camaro for Pro Boost and qualified impressively – #3 – before getting beat in round one.
Jay Santos (Halton Hills ON) made some very nice laps in his Chevy Camaro at the Benson race. That included a best run of 3.766 secs to qualify him #9 for the 16-car field.
All photos by Steve and Eric Embling